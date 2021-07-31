Cooper: Senator McKinley’s visit to Lithia Springs

July 1888 was an important month in Salt Springs (today’s Lithia Springs). The Piedmont Chautauqua opened in grand style with a huge barbecue, fireworks, and speechmaking by the likes of Henry W. Grady who brought the Chautauqua to Douglas County.
During the late 19th and early 20th centuries people were hungry for cultural and educational opportunities. The Chautauqua caught on because the events included a mixture of instruction with play. Take the atmosphere of the fair and mix in speakers, teachers, musicians, entertainers, and preachers. Add in a dash of fireworks, and you get the idea.
The Piedmont Chautauqua Association had been working hard extending invitations to all sorts of people to speak during the Chautauqua season including an invitation for Senator William McKinley.
McKinley’s invitation set tongues wagging because Georgia happened to be a state controlled by Democrats in 1888, and McKinley was not only a Yankee, but he was also a Republican Yankee.
At this point you should have a mental picture of Scarlett O’Hara’s Aunt Pittypat exclaiming, “Yankees in Georgia!!!”
During the weeks leading up to McKinley’s appearance at the Chautauqua on August 21st there were all sorts of rumors flying about that he would be snubbed. Some folks made accusations against the Chautauqua accusing it of bringing politics into what should be a non-political venue centered on education.
However, the rumors turned out to be just a bunch of drama to sell a few more papers.
Imagine that!
The day after McKinley’s appearance at the Chautauqua “The Atlanta Constitution” used one word to describe McKinley’s visit — REMARKABLE.
The notion that Senator McKinley might speak at Salt Springs was remarkable — a great leader of one political party coming to Georgia to address an audience composed mainly of folks from the opposing political party.
McKinley’s subject was the protective tariff — the very subject that party lines were drawn upon, and if anyone had the right to discuss the tariff it was McKinley. He was the nation’s go-to-guy regarding the issue in 1888.
Come on, you remember the tariff, right?
It was that one thread woven through your early American history course in high school, but in case you don’t remember, a tariff is a tax, and the protective tariff would protect American business. The tariff was a tax on the importation of foreign goods.
Some argued that a protective tariff hinders free trade while others pointed out a protective tariff would prevent inexpensive imports from destroying local business.
In his biography of McKinley, Oscar King Davis states the senator’s Chautauqua address was one of the more notable speeches he made during that year.
McKinley told the crowd, “One third of the cotton crop of the South is consumed at home. Who would not wish that all of it might find a market in the United States? We of the North would be better off; you of the South would be better off. The country at large would be the gainer if the whole cotton crop was fabricated in our own mills by our own people…”
The second reason why “The Atlanta Constitution” felt McKinley’s speech was remarkable had to do with the crowd’s enthusiasm. The article stated, ”…when Major McKinley entered the hall, his appearance was the signal for that hearty welcome which Georgians know how to give so well. There was cheering and applause from all parts of the immense building. Half the audience rose and, waving hats, handkerchiefs, anything they had in their hands.”
Notice how “The Atlanta Constitution” refers to McKinley as a major and not as president. In 1888 McKinley was a United States congressman. He would not be president until 1898. The paper referred to him as Major because that had been his rank in the United States Army during the Civil War.
In fact, McKinley’s experience during the war was one of the icebreakers that existed during the trip to Atlanta and then on to the Chautauqua Grounds. Even though he had served on the opposite side during the war, the men had common ground and shared their Civil War experiences.
Sometimes, that’s the only ingredient opposing parties need to move ahead — a little common ground.
This column ran in the Douglas County Sentinel in October 2014. Lisa’s books “Every Now and Then: The Amazing Stories of Douglas County, Volume 1,” “Douglasville,” a pictorial history, and “Georgia on My Mind: True Tales from Around the State”, are available at Amazon, The Farmers Table, Douglasville Welcome Center, and the Douglas County Museum of History and Art.
