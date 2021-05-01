I was driving down Vulcan Drive yesterday and began to think about the great weather we have been having. Then my mind naturally turned to Groover’s Lake as I crossed Beaver Run Creek. Back in the late 1930s continuing for the next twenty to thirty years Groover’s Lake was THE place to be for summer fun. Now you can barely get to the lake even though a few subdivision houses back up to the water’s edge. I doubt those homeowners realize they are sitting on what used to be a summer resort.
I am not sure of the exact date but at some point, John Freeman Groover decided to dam Beaver Run Creek running through his property and created a large lake that many came to enjoy.
Groover’s Lake was advertised as a summer resort complete with 16 cabins that could be rented, a large boathouse for fishing and speed boats, and a store with a dancehall on the second floor.
Local historical fiction author Steven D. Ayers discusses the lake in his book We Danced Until Dawn stating, “It was pretty exciting to make your way down to Groover’s Lake and traverse the iron and wooden bridge which went over the spillway and big gorge on Beaver Run Creek. It was one lane with side railings and very high. You were very careful to keep your Model A on the runner boards of the bridge. As you pulled across the gorge, you entered into a sort of magical pine forest, as you drove over to the big parking lot and beach. Yes, I said beach, a big nice white sandy beach for swimmers and sunbathers.”
Looking through some old newspapers I found notices of speedboat races sponsored by the Atlanta Motor Boat Club going back to 1938. Ralph Cutter, a southern motor boat racing champion, often defended his title at Groover’s Lake and even the women raced, including Mr. Groover’s wife, Katie. Some of the more popular speed boats had names such as Dixie Dew and Water Flasher.
The May,1942 issue of The Technique, a Georgia Tech newspaper discussed how the school’s Co-Op Club would be visiting Groover’s Lake to honor new members. The festivities included swimming and softball followed by an evening dance.
Apparently, the windows along the second-floor dance hall could be “folded up and suspended for a full view of the lake making dances an open-air affair” per Ayers’ book. When live bands were not available there was a jukebox belting out the musical hits of the day.
The Atlanta Fly and Bait Casting Club also had championship fishing contests at the lake. A 1939 article bemoans the fact that no fishing tales could be told with embellishment after a certain championship because all the important fishermen would be in one place that weekend — Groover’s Lake, and they would already know the truth!
By 1940, Groover’s Lake was also the home of the “Miss Neptune” beauty contest and advertised afternoon and evenings filled with fireworks, barbecues, swimming, boating, and the famous drill maneuvers of the Georgia Rainbow Drill Team. Swimmers enjoyed a high jumping tower and a cable where you could ride across the water and drop off when you were ready.
There was boxing, too! High up on what was described as “Boxing Hill” was a real regulation boxing ring featuring amateur and professional matches that attracted hundreds of spectators. One Atlanta boxer, Ben Brown, made Groover’s Lake his training facility. He was a middleweight boxer who in 1938 was ranked in the world’s top ten boxers in the 160-pound weight class. Brown had been a sports star at Hoke Smith High School where he was the football quarterback, the center for the basketball team and was the catcher for the baseball team. In 1939, Brown had to box Teddy Yarosz for the championship and by 1940 he was defending his title against Ken Overlin.
I understand progress, but part of me wishes we had a local place like Groover’s Lake to enjoy again.
This column ran in the Douglas County Sentinel in May 2013. Lisa’s books “Every Now and Then: The Amazing Stories of Douglas County, Volume 1,” “Douglasville,” a pictorial history, and “Georgia on My Mind: True Tales from Around the State”, are available at Amazon, The Farmers Table, Douglasville Welcome Center, and the Douglas County Museum of History and Art.
