Whether you drink or not you know that at one point the United State was under Prohibition — that time when making, selling, or possessing alcohol was illegal — but what you might not know is Georgia had statewide prohibition as early as 1908 and it lasted until 1935. This period began before national prohibition and extended a bit beyond it, too. Even today, there are a few Georgia counties that do not allow the sale of distilled spirits.
Even though Georgia had statewide prohibition as early as 1908, most counties had already gone dry since voters could vote on the prohibition question county by county in 1885. Douglas County voted to go dry at that time. By 1888, newspapers were full of stories regarding illegal distilleries and how people were avoiding the law to obtain a drink.
The most fortunate towns were those that had a drug store since alcohol was still produced as an ingredient for many medicines of the day. Most small towns had a few persons who legally had prescriptions for these medicines, and under prohibition laws some of these prescription holders quickly became the new best friend of locals who drank. One newspaper described these holders of prescriptions as “the proverbial goose that lays the golden eggs” and as popular folks who were “courted, caressed, and cajoled on every hand” referring to the fact that they often resold some of their stash. Large quantities of this type of alcohol never saw a sick room.
Some people would go to great and dangerous lengths for their alcohol. During the 1880s professional painters would have to visit the local druggist for alcohol that would be mixed with white lead for their paint. One druggist found that a certain painter was ordering more and more alcohol, yet it did not seem that he was busy with buildings to paint, so the druggist told the painter he would need to bring the white lead to the drugstore and the druggist would stir in the alcohol himself, but surprisingly, the painter would get drunk. It was finally discovered the painter was waiting for the alcohol to rise to the top of the paint mixture and then the painter would skim it off and drink it! White lead is quite toxic, and I must wonder how many died trying to get their alcohol in this manner.
And then there were the ladies of Watkinsville in Oconee County who seemed to purchase large quantities of Dr. Bradfield’s Female Regulator created and sold by Dr. Josiah Bradfield, president of the Bradfield Regulator Company and owner of a drug store at 26 Whitehall Street in Atlanta.
It seems that Dr. Bradfield’s product was popular with the ladies, so much so that Dr. Bradfield found his product line a little too arduous to maintain by himself. He was associated with J.W. Rankin with the firm Lamar, Rankin & Lamar, the leaders of the drug trade in Georgia at that time. It also did not hurt that J.W. Rankin was the successful manager and secretary of the Swift Specific Company, a company which created SSS Tonic, another alcohol laden elixir. The number of bottles of Dr. Bradfield’s Female Regular sold in Watkinsville — the county seat of Oconee County — was so incredibly high that the town council had to enact an ordinance prohibiting the sale of Bradfield’s Female Regulator and other popular tonics and elixirs.
It seems the ladies had figured out that their regulator contained a large amount of alcohol that could be separated from the medicine by setting it down and waiting a bit for the medicine properties to settle on the bottom. Newspapers of the day advised, “There is said to be a very respectable drink in two bottles of Bradfield’s Female Regulator.” I would imagine that after that was related in newspapers across the state Dr. Bradfield had yet another huge increase in sales, don’t you?
