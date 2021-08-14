Cooper: The Atlanta streetcar strike of 1916

The headline screamed at me, “Motorman is Shot and Car Riddled in Night Assault.” Quickly I scanned the article and learned that on an October night in 1916 forty masked men took part in a shoot-out at the corner of Atlanta’s English and Bell Avenues. Over one hundred shots were fired, all the windows of a streetcar were shot out, and later at least fifty bullets were recovered from the car’s floor.
A pitched battle was waged for several minutes. Thankfully there were no passengers on the streetcar, but it was loaded with special deputies who were working for the Georgia Railroad and Power Company which controlled the streetcars operating on Atlanta’s streets at that time. During the shoot-out the special deputies hid themselves behind telephone poles and on the other side of the streetcar to return fire at the attackers who were hiding behind bushes and playground equipment in the nearby English Avenue grammar school yard.
The car’s motorman was the only man injured. He was later identified as Alex Walker and was wounded in the right leg and the left hand. The shootout ended with the attackers retreating in the dark before police arrived on the scene.
The story read like something from a Chicago newspaper detailing mafia gang warfare during the days of Capone, but this article was from “The Atlanta Constitution,” and the warring parties turned out to be striking streetcar workers and special deputies employed by the streetcar company during what is remembered as the Atlanta Streetcar Strike of 1916.
The strike began on September 30, 1916 when several motormen and carmen walked away from the streetcars at rush hour abandoning the cars and their passengers in the middle of their route. The streetcar company had been anticipating the strike and had several replacement men waiting outfitted in complete uniforms to replace striking workers. Within minutes most cars were back on their routes and running downtown and through some suburban routes. Striking workers along with supporters stood on the streets yelling at passing streetcars urging those operators to join them in the strike. As the night wore on the strikers began calling those still at work scabs and some even attempted to pull the men from the cars taking their badges and caps.
The strike had been triggered when five employees had been fired — three of which were members of the local International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) which had been organized in the city as early as 1890.
The exact number of streetcar workers who went on strike was hotly debated by both sides, but an advertisement published by the Georgia Railroad and Power Company contained the signatures of 760 carmen of the nearly 1,000 saying they were not on strike. When strikers marched through Atlanta’s streets on October 5th 401 strikers participated.
A large percentage of the public supported the strike even though citizens depended on streetcars to go shopping, go to work, and families often took excursions on weekends. High School students used streetcars to get to school and for football games but since the trolley company used replacement workers during the strike,
travel was not impacted, at first. During the strike citizen support was a constant thorn
in the side for the Georgia Railroad and Power Company and city officials.
Public sentiment began to slip, however, due to several violent incidents including the shoot-out described above. There were also reports of abandoned street cars being torched and strikers greasing the tracks to wreck the streetcars that continued to operate. Dynamite
was also found on the tracks a few times. There were no deaths in these incidents, but several men and women were injured.
On October 2, 1916 prominent Atlanta citizens including Asa G. Candler of Coca-Cola and a future mayor of Atlanta met at the Chamber of Commerce and formed a committee on law and order to collaborate with police and county commissioners. F.J. Paxson the owner of Davis-Paxson-Stokes (an early name for Davison’s department store) spoke for Whitehall merchants stating the police had to keep order at all costs.
This move was followed by the local union releasing five points regarding the reason for the strike citing long hours, low wages, mandatory membership in the company’s benevolent society, expression of political opinions as grounds for dismissal, and issues caused by outside interference.
As the strike continued the striking men began to operate personal jitneys to earn money and to put additional pressure on the company to accept their position. The mayor of Atlanta at the time serving his third term — James G. Woodward — countered by banning strikers from making speeches in public areas such as the base of the statue of Henry W. Grady on Marietta Street.
On October 13, 1916 a pro-strike rally was held at the Municipal Auditorium with an estimated attendance of 8,500 including several members of the Socialist Party of America.
By November, Warren Akin Candler, brother of Asa G. Candler and then Bishop of the Methodist Episcopal Church South, banned the strikers from using the city’s Methodist churches to meet and strategize. Both Candler brothers were born in Villa Rica and spent their formative years there.
November 1916 also saw William Pollard, an IBEW official who had come to Atlanta to help organize the strike on trial for insurrection due to the violence that was occurring in the city. The trial would end on December 6, 1916 in a mistrial, but others were convicted for using dynamite. I found it interesting that court testimony revealed some of the dynamite used during the strike had been purchased in Douglasville.
The strike finally ended on January 5, 1917 with the strikers getting increased wages but refused to rehire the fired union members or recognize the union. After several tense months a second strike began July 16, 1918 but lasted only four days. At this time the Georgia Railway and Power Company agreed to recognize the union.
Streetcar workers would not strike again until 1946.
