Jacksonboro (Jacksonborough depending on the source) was created in 1797 as the county seat for Screven County and named for James Jackson, a Revolutionary War soldier, former Georgia congressman and governor from 1798 to 1801 before he returned to the Senate. The town was in the middle of the county as well as in the middle of a pine wilderness where brawny men stayed busy cutting the trees and sending them to market. The town seemed to have a promising future, but in just 50 years the county seat moved on to Sylvania, and over that time Jacksonboro was reduced to one house and considered by most to be a dead town. Many say the town’s demise was due to a curse — a pastor’s curse.
The story goes that during the fall of 1820 or 1821 or the spring of 1830, again depending on the source, a shabbily dressed itinerant preacher reached Jacksonboro on foot planning to preach the Gospel and win souls for Christ. He depended completely on the charity of others for his food, shelter, and clothing. Unfortunately, the pastor was not satisfied with merely drawing a willing crowd ready to listen and repent. Instead, he marched into the town’s saloons overturning drinks and pushing the drunk lumbermen out into the street to hear him.
For his trouble the pastor was met with a barrage of rotten eggs and tomatoes as well as a few fists which landed several hard hits to the pastor’s frail body. As a final act to impress upon the pastor what they thought about his message, the town rowdies got a rope and looped it around the pastor’s neck intending to string him up. It was at this point that one lone voice called out, “Stop!” The voice belonged to Seaborn Goodall, the clerk of the Superior Court for Screven County from 1816 to 1836 and who had what many said was the town’s nicest home. Mr. Goodall took the pastor in for the night, took care of his wounds, and fed him a meal.
The next morning as the pastor made like the Apostle Paul and shook the dust from his feet, he stood on the bridge over Beaver Dam Creek, raised his fist in the air, and pronounced the curse of Sodom on all the town’s inhabitants saying, “Since you wouldn’t receive me this place will die, and with it, I hope some of your wickedness!” The pastor did grant two exceptions to the curse — Seaborn Goodall and his home.
Did this happen? The fact that I have already mentioned historical sources differ regarding the timing of this event would lead us to believe this was just a wild myth — Georgia folklore at its best, but …
Jacksonboro did exist as the county seat of Screven County, and did have a promising future. It was located on the old Quaker road that connected Savannah to a Quaker community established in what is now McIntosh County. In May 1791, President George Washington passed along this road on his way to Augusta during his visit to the southern states, but as the years went by the town did develop a reputation due to the large number of lumbermen who worked in the pine wilderness that surrounded the area. After harvesting the pine trees, nailing them together in crude rafts, and then poling the clumsy flatboats down the Savannah River to market, they were ready for entertainment in one of Jacksonboro’s saloons followed by a street fight or two.
In 1849, two years after the county seat was moved to Sylvania Georgia historian George White stated in his book ‘Statistics of Georgia,’ ”[Jacksonboro] is now almost a deserted village. The place had formerly a very bad character. It was reported that in the mornings after drunken frolics and fights, you could see the children picking up eyeballs in tea saucers! i.e. there was so much gouging going on.”
So, we’ve established that Jacksonboro existed and was a rowdy town, and that by 1849 the town was almost deserted. It is said that on the very day the pastor uttered his curse a home burned to the ground that night. The next day a small landslide occurred covering two homes and some of the townspeople were killed. Over the next few years more homes were destroyed by unexplained fires, wind storms, and flash floods. It did not help that the local economy had a downturn when the pine market hit a patch of bad times.
And the pastor? Did such a man exist. Yes, his name was Lorenzo Dow born in 1777 in Connecticut. He was a well-documented pastor who travelled not only all over the eastern seaboard but overseas to England and Ireland according to newspaper accounts throughout his life. It is said he preached to more people than any other preacher of his time, and he published an autobiography that was the second-best selling book at that time second only to the Bible.
His preaching style was none like any other for that time. He often shouted, screamed, cried, begged, flattered, insulted, and challenged his listeners regarding their beliefs. He told stories and made jokes during his sermons. Add in his tattered clothes, long hair, and overall scrawny physique, and I am sure he was a sight to behold.
While I have found numerous stories about Lorenzo Dow preaching in various Georgia towns, I have yet to find a news report from the time discussing the rowdies at Jacksonboro attacking Dow or referring to his curse, but today the ladies of the Brier Creek chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution who own the Seaborn Goodall home love to tell visitors the story how the Goodall home came to be the only structure that remains in the once busy town of Jacksonboro due to Lorenzo Dow’s curse.
