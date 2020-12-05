Cooper: The history behind the Transcontinental Motor Convoy

As it often does history repeated itself in Douglasville in September 2015 when the Military Vehicle Preservation Association celebrated the 95th anniversary of the 1920 Transcontinental Motor Convoy by retracing its route along Bankhead Highway from Virginia to San Diego. The convoy came through Douglasville and Villa Rica spending the night at the First Baptist Church of Villa Rica.
In my original 2015 column I thought the convoy was a wonderful way to mark the 95th year, and did a deep dive into the reasons why the original convoy took place in 1920 by researching the event in newspapers such as “The Atlanta Constitution” and of course, our own “Douglas County Sentinel.”
The purpose of the transcontinental trek involved the Townsend Bill which would place the maintenance of the national highway system in the lap of the Federal government. It seems like a no brainer to us today. A national road should be maintained by the national government, but at one time there was no real system regarding where local, state, and national responsibilities began or ended regarding our roads.
The 1920 convoy traveled an average of 30 miles a day and took approximately one hundred and sixteen days to reach California. A total of 50 vehicles, 32 officers and 160 enlisted men participated.
Once the convoy reached Atlanta the soldiers were welcomed at Piedmont Park. Many of the men took a swim in Lake Clara Meer, and they were given lunch provided by the Atlanta Women’s Club. That evening the noncommissioned men spent the night at Lakewood Park while the officers attended a dance at the Capital City Club.
The “Douglas County Sentinel” began anticipating the convoy in late June 1920 advising, “This will be a booster for Douglasville from a tourist standpoint, all of whom will take advantage to drive over the best highway in the south.”
The convoy arrived in town when it was expected — Friday, July 2, 1920, around noon. A large crowd of Douglas County citizens had gathered to greet the convoy, but any ideas regarding a big reception had been scrapped due to time constraints.
The group was duly welcomed and served light refreshments during their 15-minute stopover in Douglasville. Every attempt was made to make the soldiers feel at home.
Most of the citizens on hand witnessing the convoy were there mainly out of curiosity. Most had never seen that many vehicles in one place, and for others the caravan tugged at the heart “especially the mothers whose boys lay beneath the poppies in France” — casualties from World War I.
My research indicates the convoy’s progress slowed a bit after leaving Villa Rica. In fact, they broke a bridge.
Yes, a bridge.
“The Atlanta Constitution” for July 5, 1920 advises the bridge over the Tallapoosa River was steel, but the approaches were wooden. As one of the military vehicles crossed an approach its wheel went through, and it was several hours before the truck could be removed and the bridge repaired. The convoy was late getting into Anniston, and any plans for a layover there were scrubbed.
The mishap at the Tallapoosa River was just one of many that would plague the convoy through the southern states. There were detours due to flooding and crossing the Mississippi River at various places proved to be difficult.
As the convoy moved through the southwestern states the situation became worse as nature intervened again with sand storms making the road impassable in sections of Arizona.
As I stated earlier, the purpose of the convoy was to gather support for the Townsend Bill, and unfortunately, it did not pass. However, the officers involved with the convoy were convinced by their experience that the maintenance of a national highway system should fall under the responsibility of the national government. The Townsend Bill was replaced with the Federal Highway Act of 1921 which legally held the national government accountable for funding the construction and maintenance of national routes.
This column ran in the Douglas County Sentinel in September 2015. Lisa’s books “Every Now and Then: The Amazing Stories of Douglas County, Volume 1,” “Douglasville,” a pictorial history, and “Georgia on My Mind: True Tales from Around the State”, are available at Amazon, The Farmers Table, Douglasville Welcome Center, and the Douglas County Museum of History and Art.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.