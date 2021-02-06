There are many challenges to researching and writing about history, but the most prevailing challenge is the virtue of patience. In 2016 I had been researching and writing about local history for approximately five years and my patience had worn out as far as the legendary Owl brothers — Abraham, Elijah, and Ezekiel (sometimes listed as “David”) — go. The three men had been the subject of an open research thread in my notes regarding Douglas County history since 2011. I had kept my ears open to any new evidence. I had searched through old newspapers from Savannah to Augusta for any mention, but I uncovered nothing new, so I finally put what I knew out in a column that appeared here in January 2016. I am sharing the column again to see if any new leads pop up.
Established history explains how the land we know today as Douglas County was once part of Campbell County which was established on December 20, 1828 and included land on both sides of the Chattahoochee River. The section on the north side of the river became Douglas County in 1870 and the southern part of Campbell County was ceded to Fulton County at the end of 1931.
The only mention we have regarding the Owl brothers is through oral history told by members of the Pray/Phillips family as well as through the early history of Fout’s Mill along Bear Creek, but there is no documented history the three brothers existed. The fact that we have no document is not that surprising since it is a rare circumstance to find Native Americans mentioned in newspapers, etc. unless they were leaders of some sort or had been charged with a crime.
The brothers were members of the Cherokee Nation.
Oral history passed along from early Campbell County pioneer Ephraim Pray to his family members — Dr. Theodore Phillips and Guy Phillips — advises Pray gained title to approximately 1,823 acres along Trout Creek/Dog River in 1829. The land which was in Carroll County at that time had been opened up for white settlement per the Treaty of Indian Springs (1825).
The Cherokee were to leave their lands by 1836. Those that remained were forced out between 1838 and 1839 during the Trail of Tears though some escaped to the mountains of North Carolina.
Pray, who came to Georgia in the late 1820s from his native state of Maine, first encountered Elijah and Ezekiel Owl when he reached the settlement at Bear Creek. It is said that the brothers had a tavern there that served as a post office along with a grist mill. The site was also the location of a swimming spot known to Native Americans that was called Bluehole a little further up the creek from the mill.
Pray continued from Bear Creek to his land which today is close to where the Dog River crosses Highway 5. It was there he encountered Abraham Owl, the older brother of Elijah and Ezekiel. The story goes that Abraham had erected a cabin on the banks of the Dog River in the 1790s. Rather than push the old Indian off the land, Pray allowed him to stay telling him he would have a home as long as he wished.
Abraham died in 1834 well before the removal of the Cherokees. There are stories that he is buried on the Pray/Phillips property. There are other accounts that tell how he is buried on Nick-a-Jack Hill or Jacks Hill within the boundaries of Sweetwater Creek State Park.
Though Abraham escaped the indignities of the Indian removal, Elijah and Ezekiel Owl more than likely did not. White men took over the mill site along Bear Creek with no further mention of the brothers.
The earliest place name we have for the mill site is Empire Mills. It is listed as an official post office for Campbell County in 1859 with James Riley as the postmaster. There is another story that is told that when the mill was being built there was a construction accident, and a man was killed by falling lumber. A little tale exists that for years afterward, even in broad daylight, the man’s blood could be seen on the rocks. I am thinking the man may have been James Riley because he died while constructing a mill in 1861.
By the late 1880s the post office name changed to Hico with Seaborn V. Abercrombie as postmaster.
All of the information regarding the Owl brothers is plausible history — connected dots that make sense given the history of Georgia in the 1820s and 1830s, but there is no concrete proof.
It is all plausible, but it is also a lot of smoke and mirrors, too.
Sometimes we must accept that.
This column ran in the Douglas County Sentinel in January 2016. Lisa’s books “Every Now and Then: The Amazing Stories of Douglas County, Volume 1,” “Douglasville,” a pictorial history, and “Georgia on My Mind: True Tales from Around the State”, are available at Amazon, The Farmers Table, Douglasville Welcome Center, and the Douglas County Museum of History and Art.
