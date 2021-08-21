Take a look at the two pictures I have offered here.
Can you tell the difference between the two photos other than they were taken dozens of years apart?
These pictures are taken from the corner of Broad and Campbellton Streets, more or less.
The first picture was taken prior to November 5, 1949 and the second was taken by that cute little Google car in 2013.
I hope you agree with me that the third building heading west from the corner in the most recent image is missing a second floor.
The third building from the corner has quite a history dating back to the 1880s when James A. Pittman was lauded for building a two-story brick building on a dirt lot. Thomas A. Duke bought the building in 1886 to house his drugstore until he died in 1902. Dr. T.R. Whitley moved his office there in 1903, and for a time the post office was in this building.
Let’s get back to that second floor. It has its own history as Douglasville Lodge #289 met there until 1909 when they moved over to the building on the corner of Church and Price Avenue where Drs. Clark and Tammy Robinson had their medical offices for years and currently houses the Gritz Brunch Bar.
That second floor with the five windows looking down on Broad Street disappeared at some point.
How does an entire floor go missing?
It was Saturday, November 5, 1949. Downtown business owners were gearing up for the Christmas shopping season. Lamar Smith, the general manager at Sims Department Store had already stockpiled $10,000 in toys and other merchandise to have on hand for shoppers. Sims was using the second floor of the building next to the store for warehousing merchandise. The first floor of the building was home to the Douglasville Café and Harold Orr’s Grocery.
It’s believed the fire was caused by some faulty wiring, and it spread quickly due to a brisk wind blowing that afternoon.
The entire block was saved, and the fire was contained to one area due to the quick thinking of two telephone operators and Douglasville’s tenacious volunteer fire department.
The telephone operators helped to get the word out to other local fire departments including Villa Rica, Dallas, Austell, and from as far away as Marietta and Atlanta. They also helped to notify city hall which at that time was in the small little building directly behind the Precedence building on Campbellton Street. Yes, that tiny little building.
Elma Moody (later Elma Shipp), Douglasville’s City Clerk, quickly mobilized an evacuation for city hall, the bus station, and other stores in the general area.
Police Chief Walter McLarty called for his men to block Highway 78/Broad Street and divert all the traffic from the immediate area.
The third picture I offer here was taken at the scene while the fire was underway. You can see the stream of water from the fire hose, the smoke, and make out a group of young men on top of S.G. Baggett Grocery and Feed to the west of Sims as well as a large group of people who had gathered to watch the excitement.
News reports indicate it took five hours of hard work that afternoon to get the fire out. Had it not been for diligent efforts and the fact the wind finally changed, the entire downtown area could have been wiped out.
Still, the fire had destroyed one business and damaged two others.
Earl H. Harper, acting fire chief of the Douglasville Volunteer Fire Department told newspaper reporters it was one of the worst fires in Douglasville’s history and added the damage would run into thousands of dollars.
He was right. The final tally was $50,000 with the businesses involved having only partial coverage.
The fire would end up rivaling the Alpha Theater fire on Price Avenue (today’s city hall building) that occurred during World War II as far as being a challenge to the fire fighters. Later in the 1950s there would be additional devastating downtown fires — the grammar school on Church Street immediately west of the Baptist church and the Douglas County Courthouse on Broad Street built in 1896 was lost to a fire in 1956.
Two volunteer firemen were injured in the 1949 fire, but not seriously. — Bob Hughes and J.C. Harding.
In fact, it is amazing that more people weren’t hurt as it was a Saturday, and in 1949, the downtown area would have been crowded with folks shopping and going about their business.
In 1949, both the Douglasville Café and Orr’s Grocery sustained significant damage. Harold Orr told the newspaper he estimated his damage to be seventy-five%.
The second floor where Sim’s Department Store stored inventory was gutted and a total loss. All the Christmas toys and merchandise were gone along with the second floor.
As we now know, it was taken down and never rebuilt.
This column ran in the Douglas County Sentinel in March 2015. Lisa’s books “Every Now and Then: The Amazing Stories of Douglas County, Volume 1,” “Douglasville,” a pictorial history, and “Georgia on My Mind: True Tales from Around the State”, are available at Amazon, The Farmers Table, Douglasville Welcome Center, and the Douglas County Museum of History and Art.
