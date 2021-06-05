It was a beautiful April morning — no clouds were in view and the sun was shining brightly in Wilcox County located in the south-central portion of Georgia. By 9 a.m. people in the town of Pitts on the west side of Wilcox County were busy — a man was plowing his field, a young boy was walking down a road, and other farm hands were busy going about their tasks.
Up until that April morning in 1921, Pitts was simply known as a small settlement two miles east of the Alapaha River, but its original name was Kings’ Crossing. In the 1880s men by the name of Owens and Pitts operated a store there. As the place grew citizens decided they needed a post office, but the government turned down the Kings’ Crossing name stating it was too long. One of the locals, a man by the name of J.A. King, who just happened to be the father-in-law of one of the merchants, suggested using the name “Pitts.” The Pitts post office was established in November 1888, and by 1905 the Georgia General Assembly passed legislation to incorporate the town.
On that April morning — April 20, 1921 to be exact — within seconds of the clock striking nine, the town of Pitts would enter the history books as one of fifteen sites known today where a rare iron meteorite was seen to explode and fall to earth. Today, four meteorite fragments are evidence of the Pitts Meteorite.
The largest piece which later was found to weigh 1.6 kg slammed into a field less than 75 feet from Nancy Brinson’s home and embedded itself several inches into the dirt. Later, a farm hand would state the object was red hot as it flew in. It took nearly ten minutes to excavate the meteorite from the earth. Though it had stopped glowing by that time, it was still too hot to handle.
A second fragment slammed to the earth barely missing a young man who had been walking along a road covering him in dirt. It fell within a hundred feet of Jim Harden’s house which was 700 feet southeast of the Brinson home. This fragment buried itself about 8 inches in the ground and weighed 1.24 kg.
A third fragment weighing 0.85 kg fell about 4,000 feet southwest of the second fragment and missed a man and his son hard at work in a cotton field by 100 feet.
The fourth fragment was found in the middle of a public road 5,000 feet from the first piece. No one saw this pear-shaped fragment fall, and it was the only piece that did not embed itself into the earth. It weighed 0.05 kg.
One of the fragments was handed over to William Herschell Dorris (1870-1937) of Cordele who sent it to S.W. McCallie, Georgia’s state geologist.
Dorris, an attorney, grew up on a Douglas County farm and was the son of William C. Dorris. By 1910, Dorris was the mayor of Cordele and by 1915 he was the state representative for Crisp County serving through the 1920s. McCallie had seen initial reports flashed across the state regarding the meteor event and would have traveled to Pitts whether prompted by Dorris or not to examine the fragments and discuss the event with witnesses.
Later in his official published report McCallie stated the Pitts event was important because of the large number of people who witnessed it across a wide portion of the state and the evidence was impressive.
The fireball was seen over several thousand square miles from as far north as Henry County to as far south as Moultrie in Colquitt County where some referred to it as a brilliant body moving downward in a zigzag course. Folks in Albany described it as a rapidly moving body about the size of a man’s head, appearing in the sky in a northeasterly direction. People in Henry County, over 100 miles from Pitts, described the meteor falling in a southeasterly direction about 3 feet in diameter and falling at a rapid rate.
People in Albany and Moultrie also saw a luminous trail following the flaming fireball. Mr. Dorris, who was in the vicinity of Pitts and was the gentleman who sent a sample of the meteor fragments to McCallie, said the smoke formed a zigzag trail, lingered for some minutes, and assumed various shapes. Some said the trail was white or gray in color.
Many witnesses told McCallie that the first indication that anything was happening was a sound that they first took to be thunder. At Cordele, 15 miles west of Pitts, people on the streets reported a sound that resembled a heavy explosion and was much louder than thunder. In fact, the sound scared so many they hurried home. At Hawkinsville it was thought than an airplane had exploded above the city. At Pitts, the sound was described as several loud explosions, causing the earth to tremble, followed in quick succession by several lesser explosions as the meteorite broke the sound barrier and exploded into fragments. The roaring and whizzing noise and the impact of the falling fragments were heard only in the immediate vicinity where the fragments were found.
News of the Pitts Meteorite was carried in several national newspapers. The citizens at Pitts were inundated for days following the event with letters from scientists and museums all over the world wanting information and offering large sums of money for the fragments. Pitts was mentioned again in the national news in 1967 when a geology professor at Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin, Professor William F. Read, offered to pay $10 per pound for fragments weighing up to five pounds and an additional $5 per pound for larger sections.
Professor Read reminded folks that four fragments were recovered in 1921 and felt there were additional fragments that must have fallen in the Pitts area over the mile long and half a mile wide impact area, but they were not recovered because they buried themselves a few inches in the ground.
Perhaps more fragments had been unearthed by 46 years of plowing. Professor Read also stated additional fragments were needed for research as there were only nine known specimens of the Pitts type meteorite at that time.
At this point I have no additional information if additional fragments of the Pitts meteor were found. The largest fragment is part of the Smithsonian Institute meteorite collection in Washington, D.C. while the other 3 belong to private collections. To date, according to the Meteorite Association of Georgia there are 24 official meteorites found in the state and 15 of those are classified as iron meteorites including the Pitts Meteorite.
