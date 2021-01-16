When you closely examine older maps of Georgia you can find all sorts of place names that you do not recognize or no longer appear on up-to-date maps. For example, older maps show Lithia Springs as Salt Springs, a name that was well known in west Georgia many years ago. During the heyday of the Bowden Lithia Water Company, the formal name of Salt Springs was changed to Lithia Springs because hundreds of orders for the famous lithia water were addressed to Lithia Springs.
In most cases however, location names that existed in the earliest days of Douglas County no longer exist at all such as Wilsonville which was in the general area where Highway 166 and Highway 5 intersect. Later, the Wilsonville post office changed its name to Hannah, and finally to McWhorter before it disappeared forever. In this case the post office name changed each time a new postmaster was appointed and the location would shift a bit. You can find the complete history of these post offices in my book “Every Now and Then — The Amazing History of Douglas County, Vol. 1.”
Douglas County is not unique in post office history. There are all sort of interesting stories behind names of post offices across Georgia including one post office that carried the name “Nameless.”
Yes, Nameless, Georgia!
The story began back in 1885 when U.S. Post Office officials in Washington, D.C. decided to establish a new post office in Laurens County, Georgia in a community 15 miles southwest of Dublin. One man, J.R. Shepherd took it upon himself to correspond with postal authorities to set up the post office and provide a name for it. Usually, many of these small post offices would take on the last name of the postmaster. My research indicates Shepherd sent in a name to postal authorities, but as to what the name was, I do not know though I am thinking he might have followed the established practice and sent his own name — Shepherd.
In an 1895 interview Shepherd indicated he thought the name he sent “was a beauty” and stated that while he was waiting to hear back “he pictured how some day that same name would be known all over the country and that [a] town would grow and blossom” around it. Eventually postal authorities answered Mr. Shepherd and advised him that while the name he had forwarded to them was good, it was like another post office in Georgia. Distinct names were important back then as the zip code to help route the mail would not be introduced until 1963 though some large cities had postal zone numbers as early as the 1940s.
Mr. Shepherd then sent his second choice to postal authorities. He was certain the second choice would be the winner, but alas, that name too was rejected because again, it was too close to another post office in the state.
More names were sent, and each time the authorities would write back that there was either another post office in the state by that name or that it was so much like some other name that it would cause too much confusion if the name were adopted.
Mr. Shepherd then sat down and gave the matter his full attention. He took a piece of paper and his pen and brainstormed a list of at least hundred names. Shepherd sent the entire list to Washington, D.C. along with a note telling the authorities that if they could not find a name in the list that was suitable then the new Laurens County post office would remain nameless because he had exhausted
all possible names known to him.
Finally, Mr. Shepherd received a reply from the postal authorities who stated, “Let it remain Nameless,”
and that was that. The post office known as Nameless
was established in Laurens County on February 12, 1886 with Mr. Shepherd as the postmaster. I am not sure
how long Shepherd served
as postmaster, but I know
he was serving in 1891 as
well. Another man, Jeremiah Ussry, had the position in 1899. The Nameless post office operated through December 1901 when it was finally discontinued. The mail then went to nearby Dexter, Georgia.
J.R. Shepherd, the man who had big dreams for his community when the Nameless post office was established, died just three years later during a bout with pneumonia. He was remembered as “an old gentleman of much popularity” and was “well and favorably known in Dublin where he often went on business.”
