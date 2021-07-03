Cooper: The quest of the Dixie Rover

Many of us remember and may still use the other name for Veterans Memorial Highway that crosses Douglas County and runs through Douglasville — the Bankhead Highway — which was initially conceived in 1916 when the Bankhead Highway Association was organized to promote the route’s development as part of the National Auto Trail System. The federal route crosses the southern portion of the United States beginning in Washington, D.C. and ends at San Diego, California, and was named for John H. Bankhead, an Alabama politician and leader in the early national road-building movement.
By June 1917 small towns between Atlanta and Birmingham were putting up what is remembered to be a stiff fight to have the great Bankhead Highway routed their way. Town leaders knew that there could be great advantages for the towns to be located on the new highway and the advantages would only grow in the future. It was a prize worth fighting for since the use of the automobile was on the rise, but this was at a time when most roads — even the main streets in most towns — were still dirt roads and most rural routes were often impassable due to little to no maintenance.
Ned McIntosh, staff correspondent for “The Atlanta Constitution” and secretary for the Georgia State Automobile Association said at the time, “…It behooves every town between [Atlanta] and Birmingham to make an effort to have itself located on the Bankhead highway.” McIntosh stated the determining factor to be included in the route would be how the counties maintained and built their roads since “the automobilist wants a road that he can travel over comfortably and with the least wear and tear upon his tires, his machine, and himself. The county that builds such roads is going to get the traffic whether it gets the Bankhead Highway or not. Automobiles travel on roads and not names.”
To prove his point and to scope out the prospective routes McIntosh embarked on a tour of various roads throughout the state during the summer of 1917 in a donated Studebaker automobile that became known as the “Constitution’s Dixie Rover.” The Studebaker corporation paid all expenses for the car that summer which amounted to hundreds of dollars saying it was the company’s contribution to encourage the construction of good roads across the South. It was not a bad way to advertise the car either!
The initial trip during the early days of June 1917 made the run from Atlanta to Birmingham via Austell, Douglasville, Villa Rica, Tallapoosa, and on to Anniston, Ohatchee, Ashville, and Springville, Alabama. The return trip was made via Springville, Ashville, Gadsden in Alabama, and then to Cave Springs, Rome, and Cartersville, Georgia.
McIntosh’s conclusion at the end of the trip was the route by Rome and Gadsden was by far the preferable of the two though it was indeed the longest route. His report stated Cobb County’s roads needed a lot of work stating the worst part of the road was between Marietta and the Chattahoochee River bridge coming out of Atlanta, adding that stretch of road was more traveled perhaps than any other stretch of the same length in Georgia.
McIntosh also stated the road from the western Cobb County line to Douglasville was in “pretty good condition,” but from Douglasville to Villa Rica the dirt road was in bad need of dragging. Once the “Dixie Rover” reached Temple the road to Tallapoosa and beyond into Alabama was “unspeakably rough winding back and forth all over the face of the earth and up and down small knolls, without the remotest semblance of grading, with such frequency that it all but makes one seasick.”
It is interesting to note here that McIntosh’s worst choice for the Bankhead route became the Bankhead route that we are more or less familiar with today.
During the summer of 1917 McIntosh’s road reports also served as a travel log complete with directions and places to see along the routes he chose encouraging others to explore the state by automobile. Included with that first trip to check out the proposed Bankhead Highway routes was a mention of things to see while in Birmingham such as Red Mountain to take in the view of the city below and to gaze upon the large homes built along the winding avenue, Birmingham’s Union Station, and the steelworks at Bessemer.
Other trips taken by the “Dixie Rover” that summer included Indian Springs, Tallulah Falls, Dahlonega, Tate Marble quarry and Talking Rock, and Mentone in Alabama. The “Rover” also made it to Camp Harris at Macon which was the last American stop for the many of the young soldiers headed to France.
The additional trips also seemed to be an advertisement for the abilities of the Studebaker automobile since it was always front and center how the car took all conditions just as they were found and never failed to perform except in one instance where McIntosh experienced minor battery trouble going up Missionary Ridge, at Chattanooga, but emphasized the trouble was adjusted inside two minutes. Other troubles included an occasional tire puncture here and there.
In the end “The Atlanta Constitution” touted McIntosh’s efforts of gathering current road information across the state as an invaluable aid to Atlanta motorists and to the cause of better roads including encouraging more counties to utilize a drag more frequently on their dirt roads and placing street signs and other directional signage along the roads.
