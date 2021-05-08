I have set the dial for our Georgia history wayback machine to Thursday, Nov. 12, 1811 and our landing spot is a section of town locals would have known then as “upper town” or Yamacraw. We find ourselves sitting in one of the many taverns in the area which were popular with sailors from all over the world looking for a drink or two and other “entertainments” after spending several weeks at sea.
Suddenly an American sailor stands and brags in a loud voice that he has just signed on with the crew of “La Vengeance,” a French privateer. The man boasts he is excited at sharing the spoils of privateering, but he is instantly met with shouts of indignation as many of the American sailors felt the man should not be joining a foreign crew taking the spoils of a war where the United States was not involved. In 1811, a state of war existed between France and Great Britain. Both governments would grant permission to private ships to wreak havoc with the enemy including looting cargo. During this time privateers often plundered American vessels, too.
A nasty fight ensued. It was later reported the coroner was on the scene and commanded peace, but the fight continued. The coroner and two others were beaten with clubs, and several men involved in the fracas received knife and dagger wounds.
You have just witnessed the opening salvo of what is remembered as the Savannah Riots of 1811 — a three-day event that not only kept the city of Savannah on edge but later led to reprisals on both sides, and the United States came close to declaring war on France.
The next day a group of French sailors in company with several other foreign crew members attached to the “La Vengeance” attacked American sailors as they were passing through the streets on their way to a dance with dirks, clubs, and brickbats. Four of the Americans were able to run, but two were “butchered in a most shocking manner” and others were “stabbed and maimed as well.”
Jacob R. Taylor, son of John R. Taylor of Philadelphia, second mate of the brig Hetty and just 19 years old, was killed. You can find his grave at Colonial Park Cemetery in downtown Savannah. Another man by the name of Collins, a local rigger, was so desperately wounded that he died the next morning. A French sailor was stabbed accidentally by a member of his own party and died the next day, too. Savannah’s City Guard managed to round up over 34 of the foreigners and placed them in jail.
On the third and final day of the riots Mayor William Bellinger Bulloch and one of the Inferior Court justices examined the foreign men who had been jailed. Seven of the men were held for trial while a group of 27 were set free. They had scarcely reached the wharf before they assaulted a group of American captains, vessel owners, and seamen who were walking along the street headed towards the wharf where the “La Franchise” was tied and for the most part were unarmed. When the Americans reached the narrow passage that led to the wharf, they were fired upon from a second story window of a warehouse, and at the same moment there were two cross shots fired by the “La Franchise.” Captain Miller of the brig “Champlin” received a musket ball in his face, one man was killed, and another shot in the foot. An Italian sailing master, a Frenchman, and a third man was also shot.
The American group grew at this point to include several Savannah citizens. They continued to move forward and boarded the “La Franchise.” They managed to tow the vessel across the river, where she was set on fire. The Americans also boarded another French privateer, “La Vengeance” and were in the act of dismasting and casting the ship off when a detachment of Savannah Volunteer Guards arrived and boarded the vessel. Mayor Bulloch pleaded for peace, and placed the “La Vengeance” under the protection of the guards and crew members were taken away also under protection. By this time, the vessel’s rigging had been destroyed and her anchors had been cut away.
An eight hour stand off then began in the cold wind and rain between the Americans and the Savannah City Guard protecting the French privateer. The sailors took possession of all the boats about the wharf; manned them and made several attempts to board and set the privateer on fire throughout the evening. Around 11 p.m. men arrived to relieve the guard, but they could not locate a vessel that could get them on board. In the meantime, the sailors prepared a flat with barrels of tar and other combustible matter and had everything so arranged that in drifting with the tide it was impossible to prevent the privateer from being set on fire. The captain of the Savannah Volunteer Guards found himself reduced to the painful alternative of either abandoning the vessel or shedding the blood of his countrymen, humanely preferred the former; and she was boarded, set on fire, and burned soon after his detachment left the ship.
The Savannah Riots were covered in many newspapers across the United States and Europe. Many Americans used the riots as their proof that nothing good would come of allowing French privateers to enter their harbors. Per historian Peter P. Hill in the “Georgia Historical Quarterly,” France began burning American vessels headed to Spain and Portugal by the Spring of 1812. On June 12, 1812, the U.S. Senate defeated by only two votes a resolution authorizing reprisals against all French vessels, a measure tantamount to a declaration of war. Six days later the United States did declare war against Great Britain for many of the same issues they had with France plus more. The War of 1812 was fought through February 1815.
What if the United States had gone to war with Great Britain and France at the same time? Would the United States even exist as a nation today? Most certainly more people would know about the Savannah Riots today, but since we did not declare war those three riotous days in Savannah never made it to most history textbooks.
I do find it a bit humorous that the American sailor who bragged in that tavern about joining the French privateer, whose actions began the riot, and nearly brought our county to a two-front war, was never identified in any news story or historical account.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.