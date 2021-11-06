Cooper: The significance of Samuel Landrum's murder

In 1858, it would be 24 more years before the Georgia Western/Georgia Pacific Railroad would be built between Atlanta and points west through Douglasville. This meant that farmers west of Atlanta who wanted to sell their livestock had to drive the herds overland to the city’s stockyards and rail stations.
Samuel B. Landrum (1800-58) was a farmer who lived in Randolph County, Alabama who had been in Atlanta for a few days. He had helped another farmer drive his cattle to Atlanta and stayed for a few days helping during their sale. Landrum was on his way to see an old friend and then head home on Friday, April 9, 1858 when he was horribly injured and left for dead just three miles outside the city on the McDonough Road (now McDonough Boulevard, S.E.) in the woods just beyond today’s site of the Federal Penitentiary. Not much more is known about Landrum other than his murder resulted in the first public hanging in the city of Atlanta.
Landrum was found close to death and was carried to the home of Aaron Garrison where he was attended by Doctor Willis F. Westmoreland. Landrum had been horribly beaten and struck on the head with a blunt object fracturing his skull in at least 20 pieces. Later it was determined the object was a slingshot. Landrum barely managed to get his name out before dying of his injuries on Monday, April 12, 1858.
That same day Fulton County Sheriff Seymour B. Love had three suspects- John Cobb, Gabe Jones, and Radford Crockett. All three were known to have left the city the day following Landrum’s attack. Cobb and Jones were known as notorious bad characters. Crockett had only recently been seen in the company of the first two, and since it was learned his parents lived in Haralson County, the police decided to pay his parents a visit. The Crockets advised their son was married and had a child of his own but had taken up gambling, drinking, and dissipated living. Spanning out on the roads that led from the Crockett home, the police soon overtook him near Talladega, Alabama. Crockett immediately confessed stating he wanted God’s forgiveness. It just so happened that Fulton’s Superior Court was in session at that time, so Crockett was taken back to Atlanta and before a densely crowded courtroom, he stood up and told the whole story regarding how he came to know John Cobb and Gabriel Jones and how they had murdered Samuel Landrum.
While in jail Crockett gave an interview to William Kay, a well-known Atlanta bookseller. Kay capitalized on the sensationalism surrounding the murder and published the entire interview in a 40-page pamphlet he offered for sale. At least one of these booklets survive and can be found in the archives of the Atlanta History Center.
Crockett’s story included details how all three men were associated with a large group whose regular business was gambling and thieving. They recognized each other by a unique whistle and were known to start fires in one part of town to distract the authorities while they robbed folks on the other side of town.
The three men had met up with Landrum at a boarding house where they were all staying. Each night Landrum would engage in conversation with the three men and relate the day’s total for the livestock sale. Landrum did leave out one fact, however, that might have saved his life. He led the trio to believe the cattle belonged to him and the money being made was also his. Thinking Landrum had a wad of cash in his pocket, Cobb suggested they rob the man at some point.
On the morning of April 8, 1858, the three men met up at Charles Nort’s store on Decatur Street at the Calhoun (now Piedmont Avenue) corner and then walked past the Atlanta Machine Works intent on visiting some “ladies” on McDonough Street. Instead, they were distracted by Landrum who was heading out the street to visit with a friend before heading home. They passed on with him beyond Williams’ brickyard, where several men, who knew Cobb and Jones, were at work and by whom they were recognized. A short distance beyond where there were no houses or people in sight one of the men hit Landrum on the head with a slingshot knocking him senseless and out of the cart. One, two or all three then began hitting Landrum until they thought him dead. They searched his pockets and were shocked to discover just fifty cents. They drug Landrum’s body off the road a bit where it would not be found until the next afternoon. The money that had been in Landrum’s pocket was spent on whiskey.
Crockett was sentenced to hang on June 18, 1858. While he waited to die, Crockett would spend his time in jail reading his Bible and praying. Various ministers visited with him and at one point a tub was brought into his cell and Crockett who was of the Baptist faith was baptized. Crockett’s wife, Elvira R. McCorkle of Carroll County, remained in the jail with him until his execution.
Atlanta’s first public hanging occurred at the corner of Fraser and Love Streets at one o’clock in the afternoon. Later this corner would be the site of the old Fraser Street school. In 1997, Love Street would be renamed Bill Lucas Drive, S.E. It is said thousands of people crowded into the city from the surrounding counties to attend the hanging, and Crockett met his death with quiet resignation.
John Cobb and Gabe Jones were arrested not long after Crockett as they walked along the rails near the Decatur depot. Cobb was tried, found guilty mainly with circumstantial evidence and lost his appeal. He was hung on the same gallows as Crockett at the Fraser and Love corner on July 8, 1859.
Gabriel Jones employed able counsel, and they managed to have his case put off from court to court until the excitement died down. Once source indicates Jones pled guilty knowing that he would receive a life sentence. In Autumn 1864 the state was offering parole for prisoners if they joined the army. Jones did so, and during a skirmish around the end of that year, he deserted and made his escape. It is said Gabriel Jones lived out his life in a northern city under an assumed name and remained in contact with his family as late as 1888.
