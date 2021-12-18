One of the major historical events involving Georgia’s textile industry occurred in September 1934 when many of our textile workers joined other workers across the New England and Mid-Atlantic states in what is remembered as the largest labor strike in the United States at that time. Nationwide the strike involved approximately 400,000 textile workers and lasted twenty-two days.
During the strike there were some tense times in and around the Atlanta area. Tear gas was used at Atlanta’s Exposition Mills to disperse a crowd of strikers while a man at Fulton Bag & Cotton Mills was killed when he accidentally stepped off a sidewalk and was struck by a passing car. The Mandeville Mills at Carrollton closed for a day and half after a squad of strikers from LaGrange visited Carrollton armed with clubs. The visiting squads were nicknamed “flying squadrons.” Their main goal was to intimidate mill owners and workers who did not want to honor the strike. Fifteen men were jailed during this same time for trespassing on the property of the Villa Rica mills.
For the most part things remained quiet here in Douglasville, but down the road there were some issues at Austell’s Clark Thread Company which had just opened three years earlier providing 650 jobs when people needed them most — during the Great Depression. The thread mill was situated in the center of a model village that still exists today. The houses in 1934 were rented to workers at 50 cents a room. Striking workers claimed little of their pay was left after paying rent, power and light fees, medical fees and incidental assessments that was deducted from their pay envelopes.
On the morning of September 10, 1934, the Clark Thread Company opened as usual with just a few striking workers picketing at the entrance to the mill property. It was estimated that half of the employees were on strike. As the day went on, however, the number of strikers increased when a “flying squadron” showed up with sympathizing striking workers from Atlanta, Douglasville, and surrounding communities.
Around 2 p.m. as the second shift prepared to go to work the striking workers on the picket line as well as the “flying squadron” members stood on the main road and blocked the entrances. The strikers, half of them women, locked arms, halted automobiles of workers that were trying to enter, and shoved many across the road. After several tense moments the crowd let a few enter the mill property by car and on foot, but hurled insults as they went by. Many of the departing workers were warned not to return to work the next day. One worker had a pistol taken from him, and the windows of one car, containing two female workers, were reported broken, but the women were unhurt.
While all of this was going on a string band was in the crowd calmly playing “She’ll Be Coming ‘Round the Mountain” and other lively tunes. We shouldn’t find this strange as music played an important role in the Strike of 1934. In certain areas across the South radio stations would play music that was well known among the workers as well as spread information to them. The music seemed to give the striking workers a sense of community according to an article from the “Monthly Labor Review” from 2017. Several Cobb County officers were posted around the property, and there were a few mill guards patrolling the roof of the building. For the most part the officers and guards ignored the strikers.
After the 2 p.m. siren blew, the pickets surged into a plaza some distance in from the mill, still hooting at the guards, sang songs lauding the unions and disparaging the “scabs,” the workers who crossed the picket lines, and then joined in a square dance in the street while the string band played mountain tunes.
Leaders of the strike sympathizers asked mill officials to shut the plant down, but the mill officials refused stating they had no intention of closing. Those on the picket line said they would continue to prevent anyone from entering and declared they were assured of aid from “flying squadrons” from nearby communities, but as the afternoon slipped into the evening activities had subsided and no further trouble was anticipated
Even though Governor Eugene Talmadge initially took a hands-off role regarding the strike, he imposed martial law as the strike stretched into the third week. He directed the Georgia National Guard to arrest the striking mill workers and detain them in a former World War I prisoner of war camp here in the state. Only a hundred or so were rounded up, but the show of force caused the strike to fizzle out throughout most of Georgia.
Over the coming days both the local mill owners and union leaders maintained their positions and were content to await the outcome of national negotiations, but historians remember the Textile Strike of 1934 as a defeat for the textile union and those on strike, particularly in the South. The mill owners never recognized the union and did not give into their economic demands. Most of the striking workers never returned to their jobs because there were dozens of willing workers waiting in line to take their jobs no matter the working conditions or pay.
