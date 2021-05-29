Late in the evening on Monday, December 14, 1885 the bitter cold made folks walk just a bit faster as they gathered at the Georgia Pacific depot located at the north end of Elliott Street in Atlanta.
They were going to board the 10:15 p.m. train headed towards Mableton, Austell, Douglasville, and points further west. A combination car was at the rear of the train for passengers — half of the car contained seats while the other half was a sleeper car.
The train was full, and some of the passengers included Bernard Peyton, an attorney for the Georgia Pacific railroad. Five members of the Bright family were on board from Jonesboro. They were in the process of moving to Alabama. Nathan Stanley, a merchant from Anniston had completed some business in Atlanta and was returning home.
One of the more interesting passengers was J.W. Pierce, a Texas rancher. He had caused a stir over the last few days in Atlanta regarding the milk-white Arabian mare named Gypsy. She had gained fame through two different raffles at the Kimball House hotel.
Pierce had traded a load of ponies for Gypsy, and had the horse stored in the freight car for the trip to Texas. C.W. Belton, a stock dealer out of Fort Worth, was also traveling with Pierce. After the train stopped at the Simpson Street crossing, it “plunged out of the city into the dark but cloudless and star-studded sky”.
A second train belonging to the East Tennessee, Virginia and Georgia railroad left its station at 10:57 p.m., a full 42 minutes after the Georgia Pacific train.
Both trains would occupy the same track from Atlanta to Austell with the Georgia Pacific train heading west through Douglasville and beyond, while the other train would turn north at Austell.
A few minutes before midnight the Georgia Pacific train crossed the Chattahoochee River and stopped at “the seventeen-mile tank” to take on water. The tank was located on the west bank of Nickajack Creek just past a trestle that extended for 50 feet over the creek and was at least 40 feet high. Part of the train extended out over the trestle while water was flowing into the train’s boiler.
The East Tennessee train rounded a curve and bore down on the downgrade run approaching the trestle at top speed. The East Tennessee fireman had the clearest view of the track ahead and began screaming, “Red lights! There’s red lights ahead!” He was referring to the red light on the back of the Georgia Pacific’s combination car.
The engineer instantly reversed the engine, applied the air brakes, and awoke the night by shrill shriek upon shrill shriek, but it didn’t stop one of the most fatal train collisions ever known in this section of the south.
“The East Tennessee engine tore into the rear of the Georgia Pacific train, and the rear coach telescoped the one in front of it which was forced into the one ahead of that. The boiler of the East Tennessee train exploded sending gallons of boiling water on those who were in the combination car. There was cloud after cloud of hot steam until the car’s exact position was almost lost to sight.”
The resulting scene was horrific.
“Groans, shrieks, and prayers were heard and with them came the horrible fearful never to be forgotten appeals for help, mercy, and ease.”
“No brush could paint it, and no pen could print it.”
As soon as possible the East Tennessee train was backed from the situation. The Georgia Pacific engine moved down the mile and half of track to Austell to find help.
At Austell, Mr. Irwin, the druggist and Doctors Westmoreland and Medlock were awakened. They rounded up cloth for bandages and oil to ease the burns.
Many had described the “seventeen-mile tank” location as a “wild, rough spot,” and it was true. By the time the Georgia Pacific wrecking train had arrived from Atlanta with railroad executives, rail hands, and more medical personnel, a bridge over the ravine had been formed from a broken-up rail car. All the passengers I mentioned above were killed in the collision along with several others — a total of 17. Many more were terribly burned.
Miraculously, Gypsy, the Arabian mare, was unharmed. The news reports were terribly graphic for the time, and I’ve elected to not share that here.
The dead and injured were taken back to Atlanta, and the railroad was clear of the wreckage by 8:30 a.m.
In the coming weeks inquest after inquest would be held to determine a cause, but the blame for the collision could never be fixed satisfactorily, each railroad claiming that the other was to blame.
Though the trains left Atlanta 42 minutes apart, I have discovered the Georgia Pacific train traveled at 18 to 20 miles per hour while the East Tennessee train was much faster with top speeds of 30 miles per hour. You also must wonder how long the Georgia Pacific train had been stopped at the water tank. Add in the fact the East Tennessee train had left behind schedule and was trying to make up time, and it looks like a perfect storm of conditions resulting in several souls being hurled into eternity in such a horrific way.
This column ran in the Douglas County Sentinel in July 2016. Lisa’s books “Every Now and Then: The Amazing Stories of Douglas County, Volume 1,” “Douglasville,” a pictorial history, and “Georgia on My Mind: True Tales from Around the State”, are available at Amazon, The Farmers Table, Douglasville Welcome Center, and the Douglas County Museum of History and Art.
