I am sure you have heard of the Roaring Twenties — that decade of American History filled with prosperity, changing attitudes, and Flappers dancing the Charleston.
The first two years of that decade, however, was anything but a party. In fact, historian-types like me remember 1920 and 1921 as a depression.
At the end of World War I several things came together to wreak havoc with the U.S. economy. Switching gears from a wartime to peace-time economy caused a few hiccups that hit citizens hard in the pocketbook.
Nationally, the Gross National Product declined seventeen%, unemployment jumped from four% to twelve%. Labor unions lost their bargaining power during this short period, agricultural commodity prices fell, and wholesale prices fell by approximately thirty-seven% — the most severe drop since the American Revolution.
While all of this did influence Douglas County, the fact that cotton prices dropped to the lowest levels since the 1880s had the most impact on folks around these parts. Even though the boll weevil reached Georgia in 1915, Douglas County farmers still primarily planted cotton five years later and struggled along as best they could even though they were caught up in a vicious cycle of decline.
Farmers, who made up most of the county’s population at that time, lost money and could not buy consumer goods. In turn, the business owners in Douglasville had no money to stock their shelves. As orders for stock declined, industries would scale back on production and cut their labor forces.
A Bill Arp citizen reported early in 1921, “What we will plant for a money crop is unknown to me. We certainly cannot expect anything from the cotton crop.” The numbers of bales of cotton ginned in 1919 were down by half in just two years. The boll weevil and government price controls were doing their nasty work.
By May 1921 many of the downtown Douglasville businesses banded together and opted to close their doors one afternoon a week for three months during the summer. They advertised in the “Sentinel” to remind what few patrons they had that they would be closed Thursday afternoons for the entire summer.
Z.T. Dake had been the “Douglas County Sentinel’s” editor as far back as 1912 but had moved on in January 1921 leaving the paper in the hands of publisher, Ralph Meeks and his managing editor, R.N. Kirby. They were quick to print that the weekly newspaper was always the first to feel the pinch of hard times and implored people to place ads and obtain subscriptions.
On June 3, 1921 it was announced in the “Sentinel” that the paper would have a new editor. Apparently, Mr. Meeks was ready to try something drastic.
He hired a woman to take over the editor’s chair.
Her name was Eula King, and Meeks announced on the front page of the “Sentinel” she would be assuming management and editorial duties. R.N. Kirby, who had been in the position for just a few months, would remain in charge of the mechanical department.
Miss King had given up a position with the “Commerce Observer” after negotiating a deal with Mr. Meeks via mail. She had been with the “Observer” since 1916 as an assistant to the editor. She listed her occupation on the 1920 census as a stenographer, but it was reported in the paper she could do most anything around a newspaper plant except set type by hand, although her principal duties had been that of assisting with office work and editing the local news department.
Within three weeks it was mentioned in the paper she had been called to the bedside of her father in Commerce who was gravely ill.
I thought it was a little exciting that Douglasville had a lady newspaper editor, but after pouring over the various issues I really did not see anything different as far as the content of the paper.
Miss King’s name was on the paper’s masthead through August 5, 1921, but mysteriously disappeared in the August 12th issue where the name Mason Ash shows up as the paper’s editor.
There’s no article to announce the change or to explain Miss King’s departure other than the August 5th issue did mention that “during the absence of Miss King for a short time Miss Ernestine Geer would have charge of the local columns”.
So, it would appear for an approximate four-week period in 1921 the “Douglas County Sentinel” had a female editor. It will probably remain a mystery as to why Miss King departed after so short a time.
My research indicates she returned to her position at the “Commerce Observer”. She was mentioned in various newspaper articles in 1923 where she represented the “Observer” at Georgia Press Association meetings.
Getting back to the economic downturn, the government was slow to act, but by the summer of 1921, recovery was on the way. Many economists and historians use this two-year period to argue that bold government action is rarely needed during a downturn.
The “Sentinel” continued to have some concerns regarding their profit margin for the next few years, but that is a story for another time.
