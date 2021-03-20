Cooper: W.H. Hill and the West Point Commuters

Most kids do not get to boast of having a heavily traveled railroad in their front yard, but I could. The tracks were about as far from my front door in Red Oak as the railroad tracks are from the front doors of the Broad Street businesses here in Douglasville. The rail line in my front yard was originally chartered as the Atlanta & LaGrange Railroad in 1847. By May 1854, it was completed from Atlanta through old Campbell County and beyond, and by 1857 was known as the Atlanta & West Point Railroad.
In the 1970s it was not uncommon for me to see 10 to 14 trains a day — a mix then of freight and passenger trains running from points between Atlanta to West Point and beyond. The passenger trains always intrigued me. I counted cars on every train that went by and as the passenger cars flashed by, I wondered about the people I saw sitting in their seats or at the tables in the dining cars. Who were they and where were they going?
I recently ran across a 1912 newspaper article that provides a good snapshot of a group of daily commuters who took the accommodation train along the Atlanta & West Point Railway line in the 1880s and 1890s. The rail line through Douglasville had an accommodation train as well. They were local trains that stopped at all or nearly all the stations along the line.
The regular group of commuters that traveled along the Atlanta & West Point line numbered approximately 50 men who lived at various points from West Point to East Point.
This group of men spent a good portion of their day commuting to Atlanta and back home again, and over time great friendships developed. Each morning the men would board the train at various stations — West Point, Grantville, and Palmetto where at least six of the group would board. The remaining group members would board at Fairburn, Union City, College Park and East Point before reaching Atlanta. While some read their early morning paper others passed the time talking and within a short time that band of Atlanta & West Point commuters had become known officially throughout the state as the West Point Commuters.
It was probably during the first campaign of William Yates Atkinson for governor in 1893 that the group’s influence was exhibited earning the group some recognition across the state. Each morning and every afternoon this group of commuters would target certain passengers who were from other parts of the state to sit with. During the 50-minute commute they would talk up Atkinson explaining why they would be voting for him. Atkinson won and for years afterward he openly declared how the group of West Point Commuters were instrumental in getting him elected.
Besides campaigning to get Governor Atkinson elected this group also served the communities where they lived. There was hardly a trip they made that they did not carry out an errand of some kind for someone who lived in their town or community who did not work in Atlanta. It might be a bit of shopping, delivering a letter or message to someone in Atlanta, or provide temporary guardianship of a child on his or her way to visit a relative in the “big” city.
At some point the group began to dwindle. Some passed away while others settled in homes in Atlanta or other places. By 1912, the only member of the group left making the daily trip to and from Atlanta was William H. Hill, a well-known insurance man who had offices in Atlanta’s Empire Building which still stands at the corner of Broad and Marietta Streets. Today, the building is the home of Georgia State’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business Administration Building.
When interviewed about the commuter group’s heyday, Mr. Hill stated, “It was just a jolly crowd in rain and winter, just as it was in sunshine and summer days. Some of the boys came into the city to meet depressed business conditions and have a hard day of it, but none of that depression was ever shown on the trains coming or going. As we entered the coaches, we left all trouble outside, and as long as the ride lasted, we were always genial and pleasant… I close my eyes many times and see before me again those good old days. I see the commuters who lived in Palmetto with me and see those who boarded the train nearer Atlanta. Again, I hear the merry, happy laugh, and listen to the newest joke, maybe a snippet from the latest melody by some musically-inclined one of the commuters — for we had musical wonders as well as the best story tellers and punsters among us.”
Mr. Hill was not only a well-known insurance man but was also reputed to be one of the best attorneys at that time living in Palmetto. He passed in 1920, and it was well remembered how he had carried his law books with him on the train ride each day to and from Atlanta until he was ready to take the bar exam.
At the conclusion of the 1912 interview Mr. Hill, pictured here, stated, “I am glad that it fell my lot to be one of the West Point commuters back in those good old days.”
I must wonder in today’s world of ear buds, cell phones, and tablet-type devices if such a merry band of commuters could form the same sort of group today.
This column ran in the Douglas County Sentinel in February 2020. Lisa’s books “Every Now and Then: The Amazing Stories of Douglas County, Volume 1,” “Douglasville,” a pictorial history, and “Georgia on My Mind: True Tales from Around the State”, are available at Amazon, The Farmers Table, Douglasville Welcome Center, and the Douglas County Museum of History and Art.
