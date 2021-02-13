Cooper: When football was nearly outlawed in Georgia

The football game to open the 1897 season for the University of Georgia Bulldogs was held on Saturday, October 30th against the University of Virginia and was predicted to be a “red-hot fire” by the Atlanta newspapers. The Virginia football program was a veteran in the sport having been established in 1888 while Georgia’s Bulldogs were a bit younger having played their first game in 1892.
The 1897 match-up would be held at Atlanta’s Brisbane Park located at Ira and Glenn Streets adjacent to today’s Rosa L. Burney Park. Brisbane Park was the home to the Atlanta Crackers in the 1890s and saw several early University of Georgia games.
On gameday the scene at Brisbane Park was brilliant — a perfect sunny and warm October day. The Bulldogs were the first players on the field and the crowd roared as the players rushed onto the field and began stretching and passing the ball. A short time later the Virginia team came on the field and it was soon evidenced to even the most uneducated football fan that the Bulldogs were outmatched.
Inferiority in weight and skill lost the game for Georgia that day with a score of 17 to 4 in favor of Virginia. In 1897 a touchdown was just four points and would not increase to six points until 1912. During those early days of football there were no helmets or high-tech shoulder pads to protect the players. There was no education given to players regarding how to maintain their bodies or how to safely tackle or hit another player. Play could get very rough and the state of Georgia nearly outlawed the game of football forever due to the tragic events that unfolded during the Georgia-Virginia game.
The tragic accident occurred while the game was at its more exciting point. The scrimmage was one of the most desperate of the game and ended with a pile of players mixed up on the ground. When the referee’s whistle sounded Georgia’s fullback, Richard “Von” Albade Gammon remained outstretched on the field, and he failed to move when the other players got off him. Friends quickly ran to his assistance to inquire if he was hurt. Gammons could only mumble unintelligible words. A couple of doctors who had been in the crowd of spectators quickly ran to Gammon’s assistance and saw that he was badly hurt. They tried to revive the young player, but it was of no use. Gammon lay motionless, stunned, bleeding and slowly losing consciousness. Blood flowed from Gammon’s head, and it was determined that he had suffered a concussion and possibly a skull fracture. The ambulance from Grady Hospital was summoned and took Gammon from the field. Gammon, just eighteen years old, would remain unconscious, finally passing away at 3:45 a.m. the next morning with his parents by his side.
Gammon had been playing his second season as a Bulldog. He had been the team’s quarterback the year before, but once famed Auburn player, Reynolds “Tick” Tichenor, transferred to the University of Georgia for the 1897 season Gammon was moved to the fullback position instead of being placed on the second-string team. Gammon was also a star player on the University’s baseball team.
Gammon was a member of a prominent family of Rome, the son of John Aiken Gammon and Rosalind (Burns) Gammon. J.A. Gammon was a leading merchant of the city as well as a Rome city councilman. Gammon’s elder brother, Montague, was the principal of the public school at Rome. The Gammon family were known to support sports of many kinds. In a 1987 interview with a Gammon family member, it was revealed the Gammon backyard boasted twin tennis courts, and a grassy plot which was used for boxing, wrestling, high jumping, pole vaulting, weight lifting and sprints. Barbells and punching bags could always be found on the back porch.
Gammon’s death stunned everyone and brought the brutalities of the game to the forefront. Faculty at the University of Georgia suspended the remainder of the season, and Gammon’s teammates said they would never play again. Just two days after Gammon’s death the Atlanta City Council outlawed playing football for adults, teens, or children within the city limits. The Georgia legislature revived a proposed bill that was sitting in committee from the previous session, and within five weeks of Gammon’s death the approved legislation banning football in the state of Georgia was sent to Governor William Y. Atkinson for his signature.
Most felt Atkinson would sign the bill. He and his wife had been spectators at the game where Gammon was hurt. In a later interview Mrs. Atkinson stated she hoped to never again see a football game. When Governor Atkinson was pressed for an opinion he tried to decline since there might be legislation that would pass through his hands. His wife chided him and reminded him he had children, and Atkinson’s face instantly gave away his position on the matter, so it was expected he would sign the bill into law.
Five days after her son’s death, Rosalind (Burns) Gammon penned a heart-felt letter to her state representative that was published all over the state relating how much her son loved the game of football. At one point she wrote, “… Grant me the right to request that my boy’s death should not be used to defeat the most cherished object of his life …”
Based on Rosalind Gammon’s letter, Governor Atkinson vetoed the anti-football legislation, and began the quest for money to provide the students at UGA with a gymnasium, new training techniques for players and the eventual though crude protective equipment that would get better with every season.
Rosalind (Burns) Gammon is remembered as the UGA mom who saved football for the entire state. In 1921, the University of Virginia team presented a plaque to the University of Georgia in honor of Gammon and his mother.
