The 2023 Georgia Legislative Session continues to bring forth action to the State Senate as we continue to advocate for Georgians here at the Capitol. Each day is a noisy mixture of committees reviewing proposed legislation, bills being voted on in each chamber, advocacy groups coming to share their needs and contributions, and school groups walking the halls with the same wide-eyed look that I probably had during my visit in fifth grade.

Throughout the week, much of our time was dedicated to subcommittee meetings of the Senate Appropriations Committee. These subcommittee meetings allowed the Senate body to hear from Georgia’s agencies firsthand as they presented their budgetary proposals for the rest of the fiscal year. This strategy allows us to adjust for the discrepancies that may arise from what was originally accounted for in the House-recommended budget. I look forward to seeing the finalized budget come forth in the coming days of Legislative Session.

Sen. Mike Dugan serves as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Veterans, Military, and Homeland Security. He represents Senate District 30 which includes Carroll, and Haralson Counties and portions of Paulding and Douglas Counties. He may be reached at mike.dugan@senate.ga.gov

