The 2023 Georgia Legislative Session has finally concluded a busy 40 days under the Gold Dome. I am proud of the Senate body for coming together to pass meaningful legislation that will impact Georgians for years to come. There were a multitude of measures brought to the Senate floor, with a few measures of note.
Last week, the Georgia General Assembly fulfilled our one constitutional obligation by adopting the Conference Committee report for House Bill 19, passing the Fiscal Year 2024 Budget. This balanced $32.4 billion dollar budget funds 100% of the HOPE scholarship, offers raises to state employees, and further supports the needs of our vital state agencies. After much debate, both chambers worked hard to reconcile over differences as this budget was carefully crafted and I am so grateful for the hard work of the entire Senate Committee on Appropriations and the Senate Budget and Evaluation Office.
The Senate established the creation of a Senate Study Committee on Rural Medical Personnel Recruitment with the passage of Senate Resolution 371, carried by Sen. Bo Hatchett, R–Cornelia. Georgia is in dire need of medical professionals in rural areas, and there must be further steps taken to promote new ways to encourage individuals in this career path to bring their skills to these areas. There is still much progress left to be made in this sector, but I believe this is a step in the right direction to encourage physicians to bring their talents to the rural parts of Georgia.
In addition, House Bill 132, carried by Sen. Lee Anderson, R-Grovetown, would require the Department of Agriculture to authorize the use of ungraded lumber during construction of any structure not containing habitable space. The space where this lumber type is used must also be primarily used for residential or agricultural purposes. This measure will promote the use of lumber that is often discarded, and aims to reduce waste of these needed materials.
The “Georgia Early Literacy Act” also passed the Senate this week. House Bill 538, carried by Sen. Billy Hickman, R–Statesboro, would require the Department of Early Care and Learning to provide guidelines for evidence-based literacy instruction training. Additionally the act would require the State Board of Education to establish a uniform standard for measuring literacy. HB 538 would also require the Department of Education to develop training for K-3 teachers on the sciences of reading, structured literacy and foundational literacy. Lastly, this measure would require that the Department of Education release annual reports of reading levels for students in grades K-3 and requires intervention plans for students unable to read at the official screening level. I appreciate the Senate body for promoting the literacy of young children across the state with the passage of this bill and Senate Bill 211, which creates the Georgia Council on Literacy. I look forward to seeing the positive impact this measure will have on our education sector upon its implementation.
As the Georgia State Legislature ends this chapter under the Gold Dome, I am returning to the 30th Senate District with pride for each effort given to ensure Georgia stays the best state to live, work, and raise a family. While the 2023 Georgia Legislative Session may be finished, rest assured that I will continue to work hard for all Georgians as we look to next year’s session. If you have any questions, comments or concerns about matters relating to the Georgia Senate, please do not hesitate to reach out to my office. I hope to see you around the 30th Senate District soon.
Sen. Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton, serves as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Veterans, Military, and Homeland Security. He represents Senate District 30 which includes Carroll, and Haralson Counties and portions of Paulding and Douglas Counties. He may be reached at 404.656.7872 mike.dugan@senate.ga.gov
