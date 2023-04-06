The 2023 Georgia Legislative Session has finally concluded a busy 40 days under the Gold Dome. I am proud of the Senate body for coming together to pass meaningful legislation that will impact Georgians for years to come. There were a multitude of measures brought to the Senate floor, with a few measures of note.

Last week, the Georgia General Assembly fulfilled our one constitutional obligation by adopting the Conference Committee report for House Bill 19, passing the Fiscal Year 2024 Budget. This balanced $32.4 billion dollar budget funds 100% of the HOPE scholarship, offers raises to state employees, and further supports the needs of our vital state agencies. After much debate, both chambers worked hard to reconcile over differences as this budget was carefully crafted and I am so grateful for the hard work of the entire Senate Committee on Appropriations and the Senate Budget and Evaluation Office.

Sen. Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton, serves as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Veterans, Military, and Homeland Security. He represents Senate District 30 which includes Carroll, and Haralson Counties and portions of Paulding and Douglas Counties. He may be reached at 404.656.7872 mike.dugan@senate.ga.gov

