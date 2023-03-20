The days grow longer and busier as we approach the end of the 2023 Georgia Legislative Session. With only five legislative days left to finish our important work, the 10th week of session was packed with committee meetings to hear House Bills that have been sent to the Senate for consideration. As we enter into another busy week under the Gold Dome, I’d like to reflect on a few bills of note that were passed throughout the week.

There were 18 House Bills passed through the Senate this week, with a few measures pertain to the health of Georgians across the state. House Bill 85, carried by Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick (R — Marietta), would require biomarker testing to be covered under health benefit policies if there is a proven medical and scientific need. A biomarker test can be defined as the analysis of a patient’s tissue, blood or other bio specimen. Tests of this nature are used to identify a range of medical diagnoses such as cancer, and ensuring they are covered under a patient’s health insurance is imperative. These tests are not uncommon, and I appreciate the Senate for coming together to pass legislation that will provide financial relief for Georgians who must receive these medical tests.

Sen. Mike Dugan serves as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Veterans, Military, and Homeland Security. He represents Senate District 30 which includes Carroll, and Haralson Counties and portions of Paulding and Douglas counties. He may be reached at 404.656.7872 mike.dugan@senate.ga.gov

