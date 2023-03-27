The 2023 Georgia Legislative Session is quickly approaching its end with only two legislative days left to finish our important work. Senate committees met for the final time this week to hear measures passed over from the House, and hosted a multitude of advocacy groups who came to have their voices heard under the Gold Dome. The Senate body passed a wide variation of legislation this week, with a few bills of note.
House Bill 19, also known as the Fiscal Year 2024 Budget, passed the Senate on Thursday. This $32.4 billion dollar budget funds 100% of the HOPE scholarship, offers raises to state employees, and further supports the needs of our vital state agencies. I appreciate the General Assembly for working cohesively to craft a budget that will improve the lives of Georgians and keep our state the best place to live, work, and raise a family.
In addition, House Bill 163, carried by Sen. Mike Hodges (R — Brunswick), would provide student loan repayment to medical examiners employed by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation throughout the state. Georgia is in dire need of medical examiners, and this measure aims to further incentivize the position for those who may be considering a new career path. HB 163 passed through the Senate by substitute with a unanimous vote and has been sent back to the House for final approval before being sent to the Governor’s desk.
House Bill 414, carried by Sen. Ben Watson (R — Savannah), would provide a grant program within the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities to provide behavioral health services to military service members, veterans, and their families. This measure came by way of the Senate Committee on Veterans, Military, and Homeland Security, which I chair, and I was glad to see the Senate pass this important measure. Georgia’s veterans deserve quality mental health care, and this is an important step to give back to those who gave so much in service to our country.
Further, House Bill 373, carried by Sen. Donzella James (D — Atlanta) would designate September 11 as First Responders Appreciation Day. Our state’s first responders are more often than not the difference between life and death for many Georgians, and it is good to see the General Assembly passing a bipartisan measure to ensure these heroes receive the recognition they deserve.
I am also proud to share that I am working to establish the Georgia State Senate American-Irish Caucus for members to continue the work of furthering Georgia’s relations with the nation of Ireland. Georgia’s exports to Ireland totaled $94.8 million in 2022, and include leading exports of medical proteins, civilian aircraft parts, and chemical wood-pulp. Our state exports are on the rise to our friends across the Atlantic, with an increase of 14% since 2020. This caucus will supplement the already strong ties between Georgia and Ireland, and I look forward to fostering the growth of this Senate caucus with my colleagues across both sides of the aisle.
As we look to legislative days 39 and 40 of the 2023 Georgia Legislative session, I assure you that we are keeping the interest of Georgia’s citizens at the forefront of our minds through each decision. I look forward to working with my colleagues as this session progresses through the coming weeks. If you have any questions, comments or concerns about matters relating to the Georgia Senate, please do not hesitate to reach out to my office.
Sen. Mike Dugan serves as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Veterans, Military, and Homeland Security. He represents Senate District 30 which includes Carroll, and Haralson counties and portions of Paulding and Douglas Counties. He may be reached at 404.656.7872 mike.dugan@senate.ga.gov.
