The 2023 Georgia Legislative Session gets busier with each new day as Crossover day is just around the corner. There were 11 items of legislation passed this week with many still being considered within their respective committees. We continue to push for meaningful change here at the State Capitol and look forward to the eighth week of session.

There are a few bills of note that the Senate deemed worthy of passage this week. Senate Bill 50, sponsored by my colleague Senator Max Burns (R – Sylvania), would allow for each local board of education for grades 9 through 12 to provide instruction for lifeguarding and aquatic safety, beginning in the 2025-2026 school year. Senate Bill 50 does not require that students in grades 9 through 12 need to obtain a certification in lifeguarding and aquatic safety. This measure passed with a vote of 54 to 1 and has been sent to the Georgia House for consideration.

