The 2023 Georgia Legislative Session gets busier with each new day as Crossover day is just around the corner. There were 11 items of legislation passed this week with many still being considered within their respective committees. We continue to push for meaningful change here at the State Capitol and look forward to the eighth week of session.
There are a few bills of note that the Senate deemed worthy of passage this week. Senate Bill 50, sponsored by my colleague Senator Max Burns (R – Sylvania), would allow for each local board of education for grades 9 through 12 to provide instruction for lifeguarding and aquatic safety, beginning in the 2025-2026 school year. Senate Bill 50 does not require that students in grades 9 through 12 need to obtain a certification in lifeguarding and aquatic safety. This measure passed with a vote of 54 to 1 and has been sent to the Georgia House for consideration.
The Senate also passed House Bill 18, also known as the Amended 2023 Budget. This measure ensures that the state is funded through the end of the fiscal year on June 30th. HB 18 has been sent to the House for final approval before being sent to Governor Brian Kemp’s desk for his signature. I appreciate the General Assembly coming together to ensure that Georgians are set up for success in the coming months.
This week, the halls of our State Capitol welcomed many guests to the Senate chamber. On Tuesday, we celebrated FFA Day at the Capitol. Georgia is the 3rd largest Association within the National FFA Organization and is focused on promoting agricultural education in elementary, middle, and high schools across the state. I was glad to see FFA members from Central Middle School in Carrollton as they visited the Senate chamber, and will continue to support them for years to come.
As we look to legislative days 24 through 27 of the 2023 Georgia Legislative session, I assure you that we are keeping the interest of Georgia’s citizens in mind through each decision that we consider. I look forward to working with my colleagues as this session progresses through the coming weeks. If you have any questions, comments or concerns about matters relating to the Georgia Senate, please do not hesitate to reach out to my office.
Sen. Mike Dugan serves as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Veterans, Military, and Homeland Security. He represents Senate District 30 which includes Carroll, and Haralson Counties and portions of Paulding and Douglas Counties. He may be reached at 404.656.7872 mike.dugan@senate.ga.gov
