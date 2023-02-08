Much progress was made during a busy fourth week of the 2023 Georgia Legislative Session. The Georgia Senate continued to assign newly introduced bills to committees and several of those committees met to begin hearing legislation and public testimony throughout days 9-12 of session.

The State House had a productive week, passing House Bill 18, known as the Amended Budget for the 2023 Fiscal Year (AFY23), out of the House. This budget totals about $36 billion and, specifically, includes several of Gov. Brian Kemp’s budgetary priorities. Notably, it includes $1 billion to reimburse Georgia’s property owners for property taxes, as well as $28 million for school safety improvements. HB 18 has been sent to the Senate for consideration. Senate Appropriations Subcommittees will begin meeting on Tuesday of next week to further analyze the budget before it is sent on to the full Senate Appropriations Committee for consideration. I am honored to be serving on the Appropriations Subcommittees on Criminal Justice and Public Safety in addition to Health and Human Development.

Sen. Mike Dugan serves as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Veterans, Military, and Homeland Security. He represents Senate District 30 which includes Carroll, and Haralson Counties and portions of Paulding and Douglas Counties. He may be reached at mike.dugan@senate.ga.gov

