The ninth week of the 2023 Georgia Legislative Session was full of excitement as we continued the work of considering legislation that will benefit all Georgians. Visitors graced the halls of the State Capitol, committees met to hear a plethora of bills, and we recognized Crossover Day on Monday, which is the last day that legislation is eligible to be sent to the State House for consideration.

There were a multitude of bills passed through the Senate this week, with a few measures of note that pertain to our state’s agricultural industry. Senate Bill 220, sponsored by Sen. Russ Goodman (R - Cogdell), would establish the Georgia Farmland Conservation Fund, the Georgia Farmland Conservation Fund Program, and the Georgia Farmland Advisory Council. This legislation would also provide matching grants to certain holders or prospective holders of agricultural conservation easements. As urban sprawl continues to pose a threat to agricultural producers across the state, protecting Georgia’s farmland is of the utmost importance, and SB 220 is a productive step to ensure our farmland is protected for years to come.

Sen. Mike Dugan serves as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Veterans, Military, and Homeland Security. He represents Senate District 30 which includes Carroll, and Haralson counties and portions of Paulding and Douglas Counties. He may be reached at 404.656.7872 mike.dugan@senate.ga.gov

