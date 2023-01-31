On Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 the Senate reconvened week three of the 2023 Legislative Session. After budget proposals were considered last week by the heads of Georgia’s state agencies, the Senate returned to its usual work assigning newly introduced bills to committees and several of those committees meeting for the first time to adopt the committee rules for this session.
On Wednesday, the General Assembly had the pleasure of hearing from Governor Brian Kemp as he delivered his annual State of the State Address from the House Chamber. Each year, the Governor addresses the members of the General Assembly to outline his legislative and budgetary priorities for the legislative session. The past few years have not come without their set of unique challenges due to the statewide economic impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic. However, despite those trying times, under Governor Kemp’s leadership, Georgia continues to remain a force to be reckoned with economically.
Below I have outlined a few highlights from the Governor’s address:
The education system and the teacher workforce in Georgia remains a constant priority for Governor Kemp and the General Assembly. The Governor’s proposed budget recommends providing an additional $1.9 billion in funds to fully fund the Quality Basic Education formula, a formula that accounts for a large percentage of the state’s budget. You may remember that when Governor Kemp first ran for office, he made a promise to raise teacher and state employee pay by $5,000. Last year, that pledge was fully delivered. This year, Governor Kemp intends to maintain these promises by proposing an additional $2,000 be appropriated for another teacher and state employee pay raise. Georgia’s teachers are at the epicenter of Georgia’s workforce. Without them, we would be unable to provide the highest level of education and resources to young Georgians therefore, I support doing all that is necessary to support our education system in Georgia.
With regards to our healthcare system in Georgia, the Governor made a strong point in his address to shed light on the lack of healthcare resources and facilities in rural parts of the state. Currently, there are 67 counties in Georgia with less than 10 physicians in the area. The need for more healthcare professionals in unprecedented. Because of this, Governor Kemp is proposing a $4.5 million increase to fund loan repayment programs to grow the number of healthcare workers in our state. In addition, the Governor is calling for 102 residency slots through an investment of $1.7 million, exceeding the initial goal of this program. I am fully supportive of these proposals made by Governor Kemp. The need to provide adequate healthcare resources to Georgians should be a top priority and I intend to do all that is necessary to ensure my constituents are receiving the best care.
Perhaps the most significant event of this week occurred on Thursday, when the Senate Majority Caucus held a press conference at the State Capitol to roll out their legislative priorities for the 2023 legislative session. I had the distinct honor of standing alongside Lt. Governor Burt Jones, President Pro Tempore Sen John F. Kennedy (R – Macon), Senate Majority Leader Sen. Steve Gooch (R – Dahlonega), and my fellow majority caucus colleagues to unveil our plans to continue to improve the lives and livelihoods of all Georgians.
The Senate Majority Caucus highlighted four areas we intend to prioritize. These four areas include bolstering opportunity and innovation in Georgia’s economy, cultivating an educated workforce, and creating safer communities as well as supporting the health and well-being of families and at-risk youth. Through a prudent income tax reform and tax credit review, we will be able to implement new taxpayer and homeowner relief initiatives that will alleviate financial burdens from hardworking Georgians. Increasing literacy rates across the state will benefit our workforce and ensure success for generations to come. Efforts to expand telehealth services for rural and underserved communities is just one of the key initiatives related to improving healthcare across Georgia. The Senate Majority Caucus is focused and determined to pass legislation that addresses each issue we’ve outlined for the Legislative Session. We believe these proposals are not only needed, but will only improve quality of life for all Georgians.
With newly elected leadership, committee meetings and proposed legislation has had a slow start. This is not indicative of how session will proceed, as we are working diligently to propose legislation that will benefit every Georgian. On Thursday, Senate Bill 21, sponsored by my colleague and friend, Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick (R – Marietta), was assigned to be heard in the Senate Committee on Veterans, Military and Homeland Security, a committee I have the privilege of chairing. The bill would amend current law related to the creation of Georgia Veterans Service Foundation, Inc., by repealing conflicting laws and revising language related to purpose, operation, and reporting. I look forward to working with my colleagues on ensuring Georgia’s veterans and serving members of the military are given the respect, care and honor they vehemently deserve.
While the physical legislation for the Senate Majority Caucus’ legislative priorities has yet to be dropped in the Senate Hopper, we have been working on the ideas behind them for some time. I look forward to working with the bill sponsors to continue to perfect of each of these bills and help them advance through the legislative process. If you have any questions, comments or concerns about these bills matter relating to the Georgia Senate, please do not hesitate to reach out to my office.
Sen. Mike Dugan serves as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Veterans, Military, and Homeland Security. He represents Senate District 30 which includes Carroll, and Haralson Counties and portions of Paulding and Douglas counties. He may be reached at mike.dugan@senate.ga.gov
