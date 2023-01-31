On Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 the Senate reconvened week three of the 2023 Legislative Session. After budget proposals were considered last week by the heads of Georgia’s state agencies, the Senate returned to its usual work assigning newly introduced bills to committees and several of those committees meeting for the first time to adopt the committee rules for this session.

On Wednesday, the General Assembly had the pleasure of hearing from Governor Brian Kemp as he delivered his annual State of the State Address from the House Chamber. Each year, the Governor addresses the members of the General Assembly to outline his legislative and budgetary priorities for the legislative session. The past few years have not come without their set of unique challenges due to the statewide economic impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic. However, despite those trying times, under Governor Kemp’s leadership, Georgia continues to remain a force to be reckoned with economically.

Sen. Mike Dugan serves as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Veterans, Military, and Homeland Security. He represents Senate District 30 which includes Carroll, and Haralson Counties and portions of Paulding and Douglas counties. He may be reached at mike.dugan@senate.ga.gov

