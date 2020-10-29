Dwight “Ike” Preston, 75, of Whitesburg, died Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. from Consolation Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 from 5-8 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com
Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel.
