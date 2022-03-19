As Joe Biden ticked through his administration’s “accomplishments” during his first State of the Union address, you may have taken exception to his boastful posture about a booming economy, or how much he “gets it” on the record inflation that is impacting all Americans.
Perhaps you caught Biden’s remarks on how many COVID-19 tests are available now that the worst of the pandemic is behind us — as if everyone will just somehow forget they couldn’t find a test over the holidays when they were trying to gather with their families and loved ones. But lost in the chaos of the address was a largely unreported line that should terrify law-abiding gun owners and manufacturers everywhere.
Right after Biden delivered his punch line that deer don’t wear Kevlar vests, he stated his desire to “repeal the liability shield that makes gun manufacturers the only industry in America that can’t be sued.” Pinning the blame for gun violence on manufacturers that follow the law is not the solution — and would only open the floodgates for frivolous lawsuits while shifting responsibility from where it really belongs.
To make matters even worse, progressive district attorneys are abandoning the rule of law and traditional law enforcement procedures by refusing to prosecute, seeking lesser prison sentences for violent criminals, waiving bail and working to downgrade charges — even for robberies, burglaries and gun law violations.
The call to create more laws when they refuse to enforce the ones already on the books is beyond hypocritical. The prosecuting process is anemic, and Democrats turning a blind eye only serves to erode the role of police, juries and judges in holding criminals accountable. Simply put, these hug-a-thug, soft-on-crime policies have real world consequences.
There is no question that senseless acts of violence, most especially school shootings, are heartbreaking, and we must get to the root of the problem. Many reasonable measures have been introduced to help prevent these tragic events from ever occurring, including the Fix National Instant Criminal Background Check System Act to strengthen the system currently used for background checks, as well as measures focused on mental health and behavioral intervention to identify concerning behavior before it’s too late. However, rather than deal with the foundational issues, President Biden and Congressional Democrats continue to focus all their attention and efforts on demonizing manufacturers and taking away the rights of law-abiding citizens to own guns. I’m glad we’re seeing a different approach in our neck of the woods. As a steadfast advocate for protecting Americans’ Second Amendment freedoms, I’m proud to see Gov. Brian Kemp and the state’s General Assembly champion Senate Bill 319, the Georgia Constitutional Carry Act, a bill that would expand gun-carry capabilities in the Peach State. On the federal level, I will always adamantly fight for our Second Amendment and against any radical attempt to erode the rights of our citizens who abide faithfully by the law.
President Biden rightfully supports arming Ukrainians defending themselves from the tyrannical Russian invasion. But here at home, Biden and most Democrats seemingly believe that Americans don’t deserve the right to defend themselves and their families. Put simply, we cannot allow the Biden Administration to silently chip away at the Constitution, which is specific when it comes to our right to defend ourselves. The words boldly declare, “The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” And I will continue to defend our Second Amendment from Joe Biden and the gun-grabbing Democrats.
Congressman Drew Ferguson represents Georgia’s 3rd Congressional District, which will include part of Douglas County beginning in 2023.
