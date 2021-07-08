You’ve heard the axiom, “things happen for a reason.” Well for me it was two things that happened for a reason, that converged over the past year that have been life and perspective altering.
First it was COVID-19 and the impact it had on my life. The second was a nudge for me to write a book bolstered by attending a “26 Tiny Paintbrushes” writers’ guild meeting for the first time. I’ll get to COVID momentarily. But first the notion of my writing a book.
You see, I was inspired that two of the most important people in my life, my son and husband, thought that I had book writing potential, a thought that I had only lightly considered before then.
Second, I met a total stranger in a local restaurant who, after a long conversation, also suggested that I write a book. He told me about a local writers’ guild he co-founded.
A short time later, I attended the guild’s next meeting, a resumption of what were previously in person meetings before the group shut down in person meetings because of COVID. The meeting invitation asked us to come prepared to share our experiences related to the pandemic. That request stopped me in my tracks and led to some soul-searching.
On the day of the meeting, I walked into the room not knowing the dozen participants other than my friend Amy. It started off with participants sharing their “COVID story,” verbally or reading from something they’d written before we heard from a guest speaker.
Turns out that every member had been impacted at some level by the pandemic. Here are a few revelations:
“I was diagnosed positive three straight times before finally getting a negative result in May,” shared one.
“I tested positive last July and was under quarantine for two weeks,” said another. “I was miserable.”
“I lost four family members,” said another.
When it was my turn, I took a deep breath and read from my notebook, thinking for sure that those in the room and on the Zoom call could hear my heart beating as I cleared my throat and began reading the following:
“Because of COVID, I went from working with seniors to no contact with seniors. My home healthcare business closed. My son went from riding in a car to school to walking to the next room at home for school. We are a baseball family but because of COVID, all my son’s baseball games were postponed.
Worsening things, on one Monday I listened to this message on my phone, words that hung in the air for what seemed like forever: “Hey baby, I want to tell you that your uncle Buddy was diagnosed with COVID.” It took me a while for that to sink in.
Now just to get out of the house, my son and I took a tour of Atlanta on 10 speed bikes and saw parts of the city we never knew existed. But on the following Friday the phone rang with another awful message: “Hello baby. I want you to know that uncle Buddy did not make it. Covid took him.”
During this most difficult time, it was my relationship with my family that sustained me. My son and I experienced nature hikes in Douglasville, Roswell, and Atlanta with backpacks, hiking sticks, and cold water. I bought a small boat and fishing poles, and we started hanging out at the lake together.
In the middle of this the horrific murder of George Floyd significantly changed my life. I watched those nine minutes of his life slipping away with my Black son and thought it could have been him.
As we neared the end of one of the worst years I can remember, what I needed the most was to do something useful, something impactful, something that could make a difference. That “something” turned out to be urging people to exercise their right to vote.
So I grabbed my megaphone and went to the Marta station and signed people up to vote. I picked up senior ballots and dropped them off at the ballot boxes. At the same time, I refocused back to my passion, and that is to put seeds into the ground and eventually harvest fresh vegetables and sweet strawberries.
In the end and despite it all, COVID brought me awareness, togetherness and purpose. I asked God for a vision and he gave me that and more than anything else I could ask for and I am eternally grateful.”
I was overcome with emotions and my voice cracked as I ended my reading but was steadied by the round of applause from others in the room. Amy gave me a hug.
I now believe that because of a COVID reality check and encouragement I got from the writers guild, I do in fact have a book in me.
Surely, I do!
Evelyn Fitzgerald is a Master Gardener, a volunteer with Keep Douglasville Beautiful and a new member of the 26 Tiny Paintbrushes Douglas County Writers’ Guild.
