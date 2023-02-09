I’m sure that regular readers of this column think all I ever talk about, write about, ruminate on and care about is abortion.

Those who think I write too often about abortion tend to think women should have access to the procedure with relatively few limitations, and that my continued harping on the essential inhumanity of the act is just wrong, self-defeating, offensive and my favorite recent critique, “misogynistic.”

Christine Flowers is an attorney and a columnist for the Delaware County Daily Times, and can be reached at cflowers1961@gmail.com.

Trending Videos