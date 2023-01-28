This month, for the first time in 50 years, the annual March for Life was more celebratory than cautiously hopeful, more forward-looking than burdened by a troublesome history.

Since Roe v. Wade was overturned last June, the pro-life movement has been energized with new possibilities, and this is a reason to rejoice.

Christine Flowers is an attorney and a columnist for the Delaware County Daily Times, and can be reached at cflowers1961@gmail.com.

