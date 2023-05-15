“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie”
(Rated R for language. Streaming on Apple TV+ starting May 12.)
The premise: This unique documentary, which incorporates new interviews, archival footage and reenactments, chronicles Michael J. Fox’s rise to stardom and public fight with Parkinson’s disease in his own words. The intimate, brutally honest film was produced with unprecedented access to Fox and his family.
The verdict: For people born in the 1990s and beyond, it’s tough to explain how massive Michael J. Fox was in his prime. (Believe me: as a college English and film professor whose favorite movie is “Back to the Future,” I’ve tried.) Especially since these days the actor is known more for his valiant efforts to raise money for Parkinson’s research than his work in movies and television.
However, director Davis Guggenheim’s latest documentary does an admirable job of immersing younger viewers in Fox’s late-20th century heyday. He also illustrates why it’s a tragedy we haven’t gotten more performances from the charismatic actor.
To keep it from being a standard talking head doc full of archival footage, Guggenheim employs a creative strategy. He incorporates a ton of clips from Fox’s old movies to match the stories he’s recounting in the present. In addition, there are several moments where actors play the people in question, tying current conversations and past events together more cohesively.
What’s more, Fox’s one requirement for the doc was “no violins,” meaning this isn’t a hagiography of the actor with a “poor, pitiful me” tone. He allows Guggenheim access to his bad days — there’s a horrifying moment early on when a fan says “Hello, Mr. Fox!,” which causes him to turn, lose his balance and wipe out on a New York City sidewalk — as well as his good ones. Those mostly involve his incredible wife Tracy Pollan and their adult children, all of whom appear in the documentary and speak honestly about their father’s battle with Parkinson’s.
While longtime fans of the actor won’t learn anything new (most of this ground has already been covered in Fox’s four terrific books), “Still” is an excellent starting point for those just now interested in learning more about a fascinating, admirable person.
Grade: B+
Email joshsewell81@gmail.com; Twitter: @IAmJoshSewell, Website: flixchat.blogspot.com.
