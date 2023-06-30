Dear Generac standby home generator,

I want to apologize for calling down multiple elaborate curses upon you for being so expensive as you sat loitering beside the house almost completely idle for the three years since I financed you — despite the fact that the electricity in our neighborhood had previously been about as reliable as a toddler doing Algebra.

