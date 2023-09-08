Douglasville, GA (30134)

Today

Morning sunshine will give way to isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 83F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.