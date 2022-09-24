My adult life has been full of transitions-from single to married, from childlessness to fatherhood, and from virile coolness to cringey blobfish. I now find myself in the midst of a change from occupying a nest literally bursting with hatchlings frantically pecking at my wallet to now watching one last teenage fledgling perched on the edge of a limb and hoping I don’t do anything embarrassing.
Since two of my daughters are off at college and my youngest daughter would rather watch a video on YouTube about vegetables that resemble Harry Potter than hang out with me, I recently became aware that I have been unconsciously satisfying my need to be needed by devoting an unhealthy amount of time and attention to my daughters’ pet dogs, who might be mistaken for two large tufts of mutant fuzz from under our couch cushions.
Yes, I fear that I’m turning into the “crazy cat lady” of the household, or, in my case, the “annoying doglet dude in his 50s who bears a passing resemblance to Herman Munster.”
One result of this closer relationship I’ve developed with our grandmongrels is that I speak to them more. I’ve always communicated with our dogs in a sort of Scooby-Doo baby-talk, usually asking them if they would prefer to go outside and kill our grass or stay inside and stain the carpet. But now I find myself carrying on extended conversations with them, asking them about their day, if they’ve sniffed anything (or anyone) interesting lately, and why they still haven’t eaten the expensive veterinarian-approved dry kibble from Petco and are, instead, begging at the table for a bite of my taco.
Yes, dogs and daughters are different, but until I get the chance someday to chase grandkids around with a baby wipe, the dogs will have to do.
Graves is an award-winning humor columnist from East Texas. His columns have been featured in Texas Escapes magazine, The Shreveport Times, The Longview News Journal, and The Kilgore News Herald. Contact Graves at susanjase@sbcglobal.net.
