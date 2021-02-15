It is hard to believe that we have already completed five weeks of this year’s legislative session. The pace has increased as we continued to review legislation in our respective committees as well as voting several bills out of the House chamber. Last week focused largely in part on the protection of our Georgia Businesses as well as our final passage of the 2021 Amended Fiscal Year Budget.
Business Protection
We are committed to supporting and protecting our Georgia businesses. We passed two measures last week to ensure our business owners are protected from frivolous lawsuits as well as fraudulent solicitations.
House Bill 112, also known as, The Georgia COVID-19 Pandemic Business Safety Act was enacted following the onset of the pandemic to provide certain immunities from liability claims regarding COVID-19. The original legislation, passed during 2020, was set to expire this July. If passed, this bill simply extends these protections.
We also passed legislation to curb fraudulent third-party solicitations through House Bill 153. This bill would require any person or entity who mails a solicitation for services related to corporate filings with the Secretary of State to include a disclaimer at the top of the document notating that the document is not a bill or official government document. These solicitations are known to look remarkably like government documents, thus misleading business owners to pay more for using a third-party service. We are confident HB 153 will help the business community, especially our small business owners, save money on their annual filings.
2021 Amended
Fiscal Year Budget
We have completed the first half of our constitutional budget duties through the passage of House Bill 80, also known as the Amended Fiscal Year 2021 (AFY 2021) budget. The final version of the AFY 2021 budget is based on a revenue estimate of $26.56 billion, which is an increase of $654.3 million, or 2.5%, over the original budget. Revenue increases allowed us to allocate funds to high priority needs like health and education. Notably, the bill restores 60% of funding for K-12 education. Further, the final AFY 2021 budget allows us to give Georgia teachers a $1,000 pay raise while providing funds to assist our state agencies and educational institutions respond to the pandemic. The bill now awaits Governor Kemp’s final signature.
State Employee
Benefits
House and Senate leadership gathered this week to announce that savings from Federal Assistance will allow our state employees, who earn less than $80,000, to receive a one-time bonus of $1,000 during the current fiscal year. Further, in order to address the high turnover rate of correctional officers, these individuals will receive the bonus, plus a 10% salary increase. State employees have tirelessly worked to ensure our citizens are served and this is a small way that we can say thank you for their efforts.
Rural Broadband
Last week brought exciting news as the expansion of rural broadband service was announced. Through a partnership with the Electric Membership Cooperation, 18 counties in the Middle Georgia area will benefit from more reliable broadband service.
Central Georgia EMC (CGEMC) and Southern Rivers Energy (SRE) will join forces with Conexon to bring high-speed internet to 80,000 homes and businesses within the next four years. Set to begin in June 2021, this partnership will build 6,890 miles of fiber network to provide broadband coverage, improve electric service and increase reliability through smart grid capabilities. This is great news as our House body has worked tirelessly to bring forth policy and legislation to support our rural communities over recent years.
Following Presidents Day, we returned for the sixth week under the Gold Dome. With the completion of sixteen legislative days, we are coming closer to our halfway point, legislative day 20. As bills continue to make their way through the legislative process, please contact me with any questions or concerns you have regarding potential policies that may impact our district. Thank you for allowing me to serve our home under the Gold Dome as it is a pleasure and honor to do so.
State Rep. Micah Gravley, a Republican from Douglasville, represents District 67 in the state House. His district covers parts of Douglas and Paulding counties.
