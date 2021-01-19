It was a great week as we recently returned to Capitol Hill for the start of the 2021 legislative session. Monday, Jan. 11, kicked off the first half of 156th meeting of the Georgia General Assembly. The first week of session was exciting as we were able to catch up with friends and colleagues. The best is yet to come as we begin to review and pass legislation for the betterment of our great state.
State of the StateThursday, Jan. 14, marked Governor Kemp’s third State of the State address while in office. His message outlined what was accomplished over the last year, despite of the impacts brought by COVID-19. While the pandemic has impacted economic activity across the state, we are on track to bounce back and fully recover through our continued efforts of conservative spending and a balanced budget. Most importantly, no new budget cuts will be necessary, and Gov. Kemp has called for more than $647 million in the Amended Fiscal Year 2021 budget for K-12 education, which will fully fund enrollment growth.
Governor Kemp also elaborated his plans for increased broadband internet access; an enhanced freight transportation network; increased protections for human trafficking victims; PPE tax credits to pharmaceutical and medical companies; continued expansion of access to quality medical care across our state. He also highlighted the success of Georgia’s economy — with over 16,000 jobs created since July 1, 2020, and more than $6 billion invested in our state, over half which was invested outside of the metro Atlanta area. As the legislative session continues, I will update you all items in regards to the Governor’s agenda.
Budget WeekFollowing MLK Day, we head back to Capitol Hill for the start of “budget week.” Before addressing further legislative action, the state budget will be our primary focus. We are constitutionally required to pass a balanced budget before adjournment. Education, healthcare, public safety and infrastructure will remain top contenders for budget allocations.
As always, our local delegation will work hard to ensure we bring home needed funding for various projects in our region of the state. The budget is a living document that will change many times before final passage. I will continue to report the latest in budget news for the remainder of the legislative session.
COVID-19 Vaccination UpdateMany have been reaching out in regard to the availability of COVID-19 vaccinations. Please find below a quick overview of the state’s COVID vaccination distribution process and some helpful FAQ’s to help you in this process.
All of the information regarding Georgia’s COVID Vaccine Distribution can be found at: https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine. This page, which is updated daily at 6 p.m. allows you to view the following:
• Number of doses that have been allocated to the state.
• Number of doses ordered
• Number of doses administered
• Where vaccines have been allocated by enrolled provider
Currently, Georgia is vaccinating in the Phase 1a+ population — which includes health care workers, long-term care residents and staff, law enforcement and other first responders, and seniors 65+. We expect that this eligible population will take several weeks to vaccinate, as there are more than 1.3 million seniors in Georgia.
“Who is next?” and “When?” At this time, the state is currently reviewing our limited supply and planning for Phase 1b. DPH expects that the next phase will likely include essential workers — including teachers and other critical areas. We are hopeful that we can begin vaccinating in this phase in the coming weeks but are dependent on the federal government’s supply to states. More information on this will be forthcoming.
DPH has added a vaccine locator and scheduling information for the 1a+ population — and we are encouraging folks to reach out to their local health department if they are in the 1a+ population to schedule an appointment to receive a vaccine. Very soon, the DPH will have a centralized scheduling system for all county public health departments. We will continue to update you on COVID-19 vaccinations as the information becomes available.
As always, I will continue to update you for the duration of the legislative session on issues of importance. It has been an honor to serve you and I look forward to continuing those efforts on your behalf. If you ever need anything at all, please don’t hesitate to contact me anytime. May God bless each of you and may God continue to bless the great state of Georgia!
Respectfully,
Micah Gravley
Representative
of Georgia’s 67th
House District
