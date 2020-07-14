The language of year 2020 is replete with “P words” that describe the current condition of the world — among them pandemic, pain, poverty, protest, police misconduct and politics. We are affected in one way or the other by these words, some maybe more than others.
I recently participated in a town hall discussion group. The goal was to have honest conversations about how each of us were coping during these trying times.
Some participants told heart-breaking personal stories and others asked thought provoking questions. Others expressed fear for their family’s safety as well as their own.
I commented on the effects of generational fears exacerbated and validated by current events. In the mist of this vital social commentary someone injected, dismissively, that we just needed to pray about it.
Now the South is known as the Bible Belt, we pray about everything. With that common understanding it is rare that a southerner needs a reminder to pray.
Has “pray about it” become a cliché for I do not have an answer, this is too hard, or I don’t want to do any real work to address this problem? Sometimes it seems that we use this expression so casually that it lessens sincere encouragement to pray.
If I had a dollar for every time I’ve heard that “just pray about it” in conversations I would be rich. It is easy to say to someone “just pray about it” as opposed to taking time out of our day to help. I’m not suggesting that prayer is not needed and needed often … It is. However, what I am proposing is that we pray and….
And march, and support, and challenge, and work, and change, and listen, and whatever is needed to make this life better now.
I’m so glad that there were people in our history like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Nelson Mandela, Rosa Parks, Harriet Tubman, Viola Liuzzo, and many others who prayed then Worked for change.
I am confident based on what I’ve observed during the current social movement that there are those young and old who will not limit themselves to only one action on this journey to reach true justice for all.
They are marching, protesting, challenging the status quo, the old order….and praying at the same time.
Allisa Green is a member of 26 Tiny Paint Brushes writer’s guild in Douglas County and a columnist. She also is the Author of the Rail-Song Stories: Book 1 The Great Pecan Caper and Book 2 The Best Mud Pies Ever; available on Amazon. com.
