Yo. It started with an awesome trailer and ended like a fairy tale. I’m talking about the halftime show. There was football Sunday, but for my taste, that was the bread. Half-time was the meat of the super sandwich.
There was already plenty of excitement about halftime, since it was announced in September. A trailer promoting the performance — featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar — sent the hype to a new level.
A video titled “The Call” featured the five music superstars who performed at SoFi Stadium. The clip created by F. Gary Gray, who directed 2015’s Straight Outta Compton, the hit biopic about Dr. Dre’s group N.W.A., featured an appropriate lineup for the first Super Bowl in the Los Angeles area since 1993.
Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar are three of the biggest hip hop acts in music history, and all three are proud Los Angeles natives. Eminem (government name Marshall Mathers) and Mary J Blige (queen of hip hop/ soul) are from Detroit and New York respectively, but have long established connections to Dr. Dre.
Rolling Stone ranked Dr. Dre number 56 on the list of 100 Greatest Artists of All Time. With six Grammys, including Producer of the Year, Non-classical, he was primed to hit halftime out of the park. In the trailer, he’s a chess master who calls the artists to come together and perform.
I never thought I’d see hip hop take center stage at the Super Bowl, one of the biggest global opportunities for talent.
Also known as rap, hip hop is a musical genre developed by inner-city Blacks, Latino-Americans and Jamaicans in the Bronx in the 1970s. The hip hop movement is a complex culture comprising four elements: deejaying (turntabling); rapping (MCing or rhyming); graffiti painting and B-boying (encompasses dance, style, and attitude; break dancers are called b-boys). A fifth element, knowledge of self/consciousness, is sometimes added to the list, particularly by socially conscious hip hop artists and scholars.
Like blues, hip hop was conceived during a period of turmoil and oppression, and expressed it. I was doubtful when music legend Quincy Jones’1989 album “Back on the Block” contended that, “Rap is here to stay.” In the early 1990s, hip hop/rap exploded, and since 2017, it has been the dominant music genre on the United States Billboard charts.
The well-produced halftime show didn’t disappoint. It featured dancers and glitz on an urban set and included cultural references and references to California culture of the early 1990s, like lowrider cars, artfully slung khaki pants, and synchronized crip-walking led by Snoop. A surprise appearance by 50 Cent took viewers “In Da Club.” Mary J got it percolatin’ with “Family Affair” and dazzled when she sang “No More Drama”, leaving everything on the stage, with her finish that included a dramatic death drop. Kendrick Lamar sang his hit, “Alright”, which is often chanted at protests.
I rapped along with the chorus of Eminem’s Grammy and Oscar-winning “Lose Yourself”, from the semi-autobiographical movie “8 Mile”: “You better lose yourself in the music, the moment, you own it, you better never let it go. You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow, this opportunity comes once in a lifetime.”
I’m unbothered by Eminem taking a knee after his performance. Whether supporting former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, or paying respect to late rapper Tupac during Dre’s “I Ain’t Mad at Cha”, nothing can dim halftime’s high wattage performances.
The show closed to plaintive chords of “Still D.R.E.”, while dancers in prison garb made incarceration part of the conversation.
Rolling Stone journalist Rob Sheffield praised the show as one of the NFL’s all-time greats. Performers owned the moment. I hope success sets the tone for more diversity at the Super Bowl. Even if the show wasn’t your cup of tea, it boosted the pride of many viewers.
As for the fairy tale ending: The Rams rallied on its home field for a late touchdown and defeated the Bengals 23-20. Just like a Hollywood movie.
