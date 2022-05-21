Getting politics out of the way is the best way to solve a problem for the good of everyone. That is exactly what needs to happen with the nutrition guidelines outlined in the United States Department of Agriculture’s National School Lunch Program.
These guidelines, if not corrected, will begin starving our children when the 2023 school year starts.
It comes down to the schools being able to get the food they need. If the problem isn’t corrected it will affect the very individuals the national program, which subsidizes school meals, is designed to help.
The root of the problem lies in the food nutrition guidelines. Almost no one buys the items called for by the guidelines — whole wheat donuts for instance. If people do not normally buy them, then suppliers cannot make a profit selling them.
The solution is simple, remove the nutrition guidelines altogether from the federal program. Put nutritional meals in the hands of the people providing them at the local level. And, give those local people the power to buy the food anywhere that best suits the needs. Give them the leeway to do their jobs.
Federal guidelines have a way of strangling anything they touch. When they go as far as starving children, the time has come for everyone to come together and say enough is enough.
Let Congressman Andrew Clyde and senators Raphael Warnock and John Ossoff hear this. Email and call today, tomorrow and the next day. Don’t stop until they act.
Here’s where to reach them:
• U.S. Congressman David Scott, 202-225-2939, davidscott.house.gov (Must go to website to fill out contact form);
• U.S. Congressman Drew Ferguson, 202-225-5901, ferguson.house.gov (Must go to website to fill out contact form);
• U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock, 202-224-3643, www.warnock.senate.gov; and,
• U.S. Senator John Ossoff, 202-224-3521, www.ossoff.senate.gov.
And while the National School Lunch Program is strictly a federal program, Georgia demands every county in the state participate. This takes the financial burden off the state.
Remind our local representatives they should take an active part in the effort to correct the problem. Because if it isn’t corrected, and corrected before the 2023 school year starts, then the state should step in and pay for the food to feed our children.
Glenn Harbison is publisher/editor of The News Observer. He can be reached at 706-632-2019 or by email at 706-632-2019 or by email at glenn@thenewsobserver.com.
