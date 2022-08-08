DOUNWS-08-09-22 TERRY HOWARD pic.jpg

Former Green Bay Packer Eric Matthews was drawn to Douglas County for its property values, quality of life and his love for the outdoors.

 Terry Howard/Special

In case you didn’t know, there’s a former pro football player living in Douglas County who played with the Super Bowl champion Green Bay Packers. But if you’d expect for him to say what it was like playing with Hall of Famers Brett Favre or the late Reggie White, I’d say good luck with that. He’d rather tell you about his love for kids and his foundation. I quickly figured out that his track and football successes were not topics he wished to dwell on.

Like others, what drew Eric to Douglas County were its property values, quality of life, plus his love for the outdoors. He was raised in Boynton Beach, Florida, where he enjoyed a career playing football, running track, and where he was recognized as one of Florida’s top athletes that led to a full scholarship to Indiana University. While running track at Indiana, Eric was a two-time Big Ten qualifier and was the Penn Relays long jump champion. As a college football player, he played in the Independence and the Copper Bowls. In 1996 Eric join Green Bay Packers which, in his rookie year, won the Super Bowl. He later played with the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins.

Trending Videos