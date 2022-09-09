Two years ago the name Stacey Abrams was on the short list of then-presidential candidate Joe Biden’s choices for vice president of the United States, from which Kamala Harris was ultimately chosen.
At that time, from the comfort of my chair in my “man cave” 15 feet from the TV screen, I was locked into her frequent interviews on major TV networks, each time further convinced that she was an outstanding candidate.
Now, here I am two years later when I found myself with 50 others actually standing 15 feet from her on a rainy Sunday afternoon in Douglasville, Georgia. You see, on Sept. 4, 2022, Georgia candidate for governor Stacey Abrams returned “home” to Douglasville. And what a homecoming it was.
When she stepped out of the SUV and into a multiracial group of camera flashing supporters, some, like yours truly, with incredulous looks on their faces realizing that a face they’d seen so many times in the news was now right there with them for a “get out and vote” local campaign.
The connection between Abrams and the crowd was as instantaneous as it was genuine and reciprocal. She called out names of those she knew, exchanged hugs with a few, clearly at home and at ease during the event. Without doubt, this was not her first visit to Douglas County.
When the rain started, we squeezed shoulder to shoulder under blue canopies, and listened to introductions by Douglasville Pro Tem Mayor Terry Miller, who she went door to door with when he ran for mayor, a rousing personal one from her friend state Rep. Kim Alexander and words of welcome from Felicia Yearwood, field organizer, Democratic Party of Georgia.
Within minutes, Abrams launched into her goals as governor, including the expansion of Medicaid, reduction in gun violence, increased safety for all citizens, protection against voter suppression, affordable child care and repeal of the abortion ban in Georgia. Clearly the crowd loved the delivery style and message from one of their own. Tear drops meshed with rain drops.
The goal of Stacey Abrams’ “get out to vote” visit to Douglasville was clear and precisely that – get out to vote!
“I know what the people of Douglas County are capable of. I put my faith in Douglas County in 2012 and here I am back with that same faith in 2022,” said Abrams. “Why? Because Douglas County has the power to change the entire state of Georgia.”
Yes, on a rainy afternoon in Douglasville, Stacey Abrams came to town. And what an appearance it was.
Terry Howard is an award-winning writer and storyteller. He is also a contributing writer with the Chattanooga News Chronicle, The American Diversity Report, The Douglas County Sentinel, Blackmarket.com, co-founder of the “26 Tiny Paint Brushes” writers’ guild, recipient of the 2019 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Award and 3rd place winner of the 2022 Georgia Press Award.
