I can’t seem to keep up with bad behaviors by men nowadays; not all men before you lapse into cardiac arrest, but those who can’t deal with their fears of change, frustrations and hatreds in ways other than through the barrel of an AR-15.

Look, was it not men who flew planes into the World Trade Center on 9/11? Was it not mostly men who marched in Charlottesville in 2017 protesting the removal of the statue of a Confederate general that led to a death and scores of injuries?

Terry Howard is an award-winning writer and storyteller. He is also a contributing writer with the Chattanooga News Chronicle, The American Diversity Report, The Douglas County Sentinel, Blackmarket.com, co-founder of the “26 Tiny Paint Brushes” writers’ guild, recipient of the 2019 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Award and 3rd place winner of the 2022 Georgia Press Award.

Trending Videos