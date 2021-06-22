Howard: Back home from meeting your diverse neighbors

Okay, you’re back home now. Touring your neighborhood over the past month with stops at the homes of your Asian, LGBTQ, Jewish, Salvadoran and Muslim neighbors may have been a lot to do, learn, and absorb. Without doubt they waved at you from their porches, and some may have invited you in for tea.
As an unexpected bonus, there was a chance that you happened upon a Juneteenth festival with events celebrating the emancipation of Black slaves over a century ago. There you met your African American neighbors of Caribbean, Latin American and US African Americans born and reared in towns and cities across the nation. They too extended a warm welcome to you.
Back home now I hope you found your neighborhood “tour” a fulfilling and enlightening experience. And you are not alone.
“It’s a wonderful experience,” says Jerri Plumridge, a resident of Rainier Valley, a community in Southeast Seattle said to be the most culturally and economically diverse neighborhood in the Pacific Northwest. “Nothing is homogenous, and you get to see different cultures and viewpoints in your daily life.”
Welcoming neighborhoods that strive to understand diversity will often celebrate it as well, creating programs and events that allow residents to soak up a variety of cultures. In Sacramento, Calif., considered to be one of America’s most diverse and integrated cities, the Convention & Visitors Bureau created a Multicultural Affairs department in to bring diverse visitors to the Sacramento area.
“As an offshoot of that, we also wanted to engage and assist the local ethnic communities of Sacramento,” says Gary Simon, Director of Multicultural Affairs.
As a result, Simon supports a number of festivals dedicated to the diverse cultures of Sacramento, including Festival De La Familia, a celebration of Latino culture, and Juneteenth Festival, a commemoration of the Emancipation Proclamation. The CVB also created the Sacramento World Music & Dance Festival, which showcases the diversity of the region through music, dance, cuisine and crafts from a variety of cultures.
In addition to special events, multiculturalism comes out in everyday life in diverse communities. In Sacramento, places of worship include temples, churches, synagogues, mosques, Kingdom Halls and more that reflect the region’s culturally diverse population. And some of this is true in neighborhoods you toured.
One appetizing perk that comes with living in a multicultural community: authentic — and delicious — ethnic food is readily available. You see them all over the place.
Of course, there’s no doubt that growing diversity can create mistrust in communities. But diverse communities also provide an opportunity for people from different racial and ethnic backgrounds to come into contact with each other where they can share a fundamental connection with other human beings — regardless of race, religion, sexuality or gender.
On top of that, studies have shown that people living in diverse neighborhoods are more helpful towards others. Case in point, data from the Gallup World Poll in 2012, asked more than 155,000 individuals in 146 countries to report whether they had helped a stranger in the recent past. It found that people in more diverse countries were more likely to report that they had helped a stranger in the past month.
And closer home, yours truly took a nasty fall a while back resulting in three broken ribs. After I wrote about my experience, my neighbors sprung into action. “Jim,” a medical doctor, rang our doorbell and handed me a huge pork roast. And “Joe,” from around the corner, stopped by to cheer me up.
Now if you need an example of a diverse community coming together around a common cause, here’s a recent one.
When word got out that a developer had proposed to develop a 190+ complex in our neighborhood, which would decrease property values and add to existing traffic jams, our mighty mosaic of neighbors reacted swiftly by scores of letters, town hall meetings and phone calls to elected officials to stop the proposal dead in its tracks.
So now that I’ve wrapped up this series, and you’ve completed your neighborhood “tours,” don’t be surprised if you run into the now familiar faces of your neighbors at your local Walmart, Kroger, gym, school board meeting, estate sell, soccer game, or just out walking or waving at you while driving by. That recognition will be appreciated, reciprocated and equally rewarding.
Trust me!
Terry Howard is an award-winning writer and storyteller, a contributing writer with the Chattanooga News Chronicle, The American Diversity Report, The Douglas County Sentinel, The BlackMarket.com, co-founder of the “26 Tiny Paint Brushes” writers’ guild, and recipient of the Dr. Martin Luther King Leadership Award.
