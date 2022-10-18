So readers, does the name “Barbara Johns” ring a familiar bell with you? If not, don’t feel bad. You’re not alone.
You see, when African American history comes up there are two realities; first, it’s compressed into February (or recently Juneteenth) and, second, it typically cites the well-deserved names of its founder Dr. Carter G. Woodson, Dr. Charles Drew, Rosa Parks, George Washington Carver, Dr. Martin Luther King and others. So, I figured that maybe the Johns’ story of unprecedented courage may pique your interest.
But first for context, consider the following imaginary scenario.
Envision that as a 16 year-old — I repeat, 16 years old — you were awakened early one morning by your parents who told you to get dressed immediately and ready to leave the house. Within 30 minutes they took you to the bus station and whisked you off to live with relatives in another state 500 miles away. Why? Because the student protest you organized and led in opposition to the recent Supreme Court’s ruling that struck down legal abortions led to a fierce backlash, including vile phone threats to your parents and vandalism to your house. Put that image aside for now. Let’s shift back to Barbara Johns, shall we? Barbara Johns Powell was born in New York City in 1935. Her family had roots in Prince Edward County, Virginia, where they returned to live. Powell’s uncle Vernon Johns was an activist and minister best known as the pastor who succeeded Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in Birmingham. He was widely known for his scholarship in the classics, intellect and outspoken sermons on race which were ahead of his time. When he visited the family in Virginia, he would ask the children questions about Black history. That motivated Barbara to study Black history. In 1951, the 16-year-old Barbara Johns was a junior at the all-Black Moton High School in Farmville, Virginia. Across town was a school open exclusively to white students. The resources available to each school and the quality of the facilities were unequal. Barbara’s sister Joan described the conditions at the Black school. “In winter the school was very cold. A lot of times we had to put on jackets. When it rained, we would get water pouring through the ceiling. It was a very difficult setting for learning.” Parents of the Black students appealed to the all-white school board to provide a larger and properly equipped facility. As a stopgap measure, the board instead erected several tar paper shacks to handle the overflow of Moton students. After years of frustration Barbara took her concerns to a teacher who asked her “Why don’t you do something about it?” After months of contemplation, she formulated a plan and met with classmates who agreed to a student strike. On April 23, 1951, the plan Johns initiated was put into action, one that altered the course of history. Some 400 strong, they marched to the county courthouse and picketed with placards proclaiming, “We want a new school or none at all” and “Down with tar-paper shacks.” That year lawyers from the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) arrived to help the students. A month later, the NAACP filed Davis v. County School Board of Prince Edward County in federal court.
However, the court upheld segregation in Prince Edward County. Not to be deterred, the NAACP appealed successfully to the U.S. Supreme Court, a decision that contributed to the civil rights movement. For her part in the movement, Johns was harassed and the Ku Klux Klan burned a cross in her yard. Her parents, fearing for her safety, sent her to Alabama to live with her uncle Vernon. After the strike Barbara later received a degree from Drexel University, married, raised five children and lived for the rest of her life in Philadelphia. She died in September 1991. Years later, the Virginia Civil Rights Memorial opened with Barbara Johns and several other students prominently featured on one side. The Library of Virginia honored Barbara in 2005 by naming her one of their Virginia Women in History. In a 2017 interview with CBS This Morning, Governor Terry McAuliffe spoke at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, with a portrait of Barbara Johns in the background. He said: “Over my shoulder is Barbara Johns who at 16 years old led the revolt at Prince Edward County, Virginia, when we had white schools and Black schools. She said, “Our schools are inferior,” and led a revolt of 400 students in the ‘50s. That is what we need as leaders.” In 2020, Virginia’s Commission on Historical Statues voted to recommend that a statue of Barbara Johns represent Virginia in the National Statuary Hall in place of the one of Confederate general Robert E. Lee. Now back to the imaginary scenario presented at the beginning. Imagine that if not you, the 16-year-old depicted today is your daughter, potentially the next Barbara Johns, who is about to lead a protest against, say, violence against women, Jews, Muslims, gay people, or appear on TV before millions as a witness to the January 2021 violent insurrection at the nation’s capitol.
Don’t run, don’t hide, don’t pass the buck…each a choice that a 16-year old Barbara Johns took a pass on and, as they say, “the rest is history!”
