“Here we are, year 2022 and we’re still dealing with race in America. Where do we go from here and how do we get there?”
That’s the question I started with from a list of 15 I’d planned to get answers to from Phyllis and Eugene Unterschuetz, authors of “Longing Stories of Racial Healing” before another author, Mona Matthews, joined us for lunch.
But little did I know that 90 minutes would transpire, and we would never get back to my list that, had we, would have taken us way beyond the restaurant’s closing.
Now about their book.
Hey, talk about Robert Frost’s poem, “The Road Not Taken,” their book chronicles a white couple’s personal account of a ten-year journey across the country in their RV, one that forced them to reconsider their comfortable notions about race as they forged new relationships with people of African descent across the nation.
Their stories describe a longing to heal by them — and others — from racial tensions that have so deeply wounded this country and continue to plague us.
With scintillating prose, the authors draw the reader into the moment, walking side by side with them, sharing the same observations, nuances and sounds of cross racial dynamics. Their stories are deliberate, sometimes stumbling, efforts to learn about the delicate nature of Black/white relations.
The book delves into the authors’ efforts to connect with the “racial other,” look squarely at the roots of their racial conditioning and allow their eyes to be opened to racial realities of others they’d been previously unaware of.
For yours truly, the book’s table of contents is a potpourri of eye-catching chapter titles, a “where do I start” challenge for a linear person like me who is conditioned to reading chapters in sequence, from beginning to end.
Case in point, I was lured to the “Confrontations” chapter in which Phyllis shares her mix of emotions when she encountered “Emilio,” the first Mexican she’d ever met and, later, when she happened upon a group of young Mexican boys on a corner and, in the moment, her conditioned inclination to avoid, cross the street and averted her eyes away from them. What she learned about them and, more importantly, about herself is forever etched in her memory.
Next, in a striking comparison to race in America today, Gene’s chapter, “That’s a Lid,” describes what happened when two Black men walked into a restaurant, the diners all white, his complimentary comment to one of them, and an eye-opening outcome that surprised him and the occupants.
For the authors, their discovery of the “Cycle of Racial Conditioning” model was a game-changer. The model begins with misinformation resulting in fear, mistrust and separation. From childhood, we receive messages about who we are, who others are and the superiority of one group versus others. It comes from families, friends, institutions and the media. It is the misinformation phase.
Fed by misinformation, separation (We don’t want to be around people “like that”) is the next phase in the cycle. It’s the breeding ground for stereotypes.
The final — and most disturbing say the authors — phase is “internalized oppression” when members of targeted groups accept the stereotypes about themselves and act on them which reinforces the stereotype. That furthers the separation and brings the cycle full circle.
Which brings us to this question — how can we break the cycle?
The answer, say our authors, is at the separation stage. We must be willing enough to take baby steps in developing relationships with others who are different. “Relationships are the simplest, most logical and most joyful ways to break the cycle.”
Okay, in case you’re wondering, here are some questions from my list that we did not get around to:
1. Why does race in a Black/white context remain such a difficult subject to talk about cross racially?
2. What are some of the most common “landmines” that torpedo genuine attempts at cross racial dialogues?
3. If you could roll the clock, back say 25 years, what do you think you could have done differently in race relations based on what you know now?
4. Describe a time when you kept your distance or mouth shut because you feared being misunderstood or rejected by someone different.
5. Describe a situation when you actively sought assurance or approval from a person of color?
6. What is one mistake you hope to never make around a person of color, or you hope a person of color never makes around you?
7. What do you suspect persons of color would you like white people to stop doing, continue doing or start doing to break down barriers to meaningful relations with them?
In the end, one cannot walk away from these, other questions and this book without self-discovery and reflection.
We’re talking about baby steps and, I believe, some pretty good ones at that.
In Part Two, we will examine and deploy an iceberg model as a tool for breaking the cycle of racial conditioning.
Stay tuned.
