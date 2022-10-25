Terry Howard pic

Phyllis and Eugene Unterschuetz, authors of “Longing Stories of Racial Healing.”

 Terry Howard/Special

“Here we are, year 2022 and we’re still dealing with race in America. Where do we go from here and how do we get there?”

That’s the question I started with from a list of 15 I’d planned to get answers to from Phyllis and Eugene Unterschuetz, authors of “Longing Stories of Racial Healing” before another author, Mona Matthews, joined us for lunch.

Terry Howard is an award-winning writer and storyteller. He is also a contributing writer with the Chattanooga News Chronicle, The American Diversity Report, The Douglas County Sentinel, Hometown Advantage News, Blackmarket.com, co-founder of the “26 Tiny Paint Brushes” writers’ guild, recipient of the 2019 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Award and 3rd place winner of the 2022 Georgia Press Award.

