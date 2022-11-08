Hey readers, can I get a show of hands by those of you who ever said or did something to a person different from you — say by disability, age, race, religion, culture, gender, etc. — that you probably offended and may not have had you known more about that person? If no, I have a bridge in Brooklyn I can sell you, dirt cheap. If yes, welcome to the human race.

Hold that thought for now. Let’s begin with silly me.

Terry Howard is an award-winning trainer, writer and storyteller. He is also a contributing writer with the Chattanooga News Chronicle, The American Diversity Report, The Douglas County Sentinel, Blackmarket.com, co-founder of the “26 Tiny Paint Brushes” writers’ guild, recipient of the 2019 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Award and 3rd place winner of the 2022 Georgia Press Award.,.

