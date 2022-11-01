Let’s pick up where we left off with “Breaking the cycle of racial conditioning,” part one, by working the iceberg in a racial context.

Above the waterline we see indications of gender and race — Asian, African American, white, Latinx, etc. We also see physical characteristics — skin color, weight, hair style, etc., and hear accents and languages. Now on one hand people are treated differently based on any or all of those characteristics, i.e., reactions to their accent (Southern, Boston, New York, British, etc.). On the other people sometimes unfairly stereotype other people based on those characteristics.

Terry Howard is a trainer, an award-winning writer and storyteller. He is also a contributing writer with the Chattanooga News Chronicle, The American Diversity Report, The Douglas County Sentinel, Hometown Advantage News, Blackmarket.com, co-founder of the “26 Tiny Paint Brushes” writers’ guild, recipient of the 2019 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Award, and third place winner of the 2022 Georgia Press Award.

Trending Videos