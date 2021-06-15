Quickly, pull out a pencil and paper and without thinking too hard, jot down the names of five famous Jewish Americans, living or dead.
Okay, put that piece of paper aside for now.
Now what this installment was supposed to be was the fifth in a “Come meet your neighbor” series, an imaginary “tour” through your culturally diverse neighborhood. This stop was planned to be a visit with your Jewish neighbor.
For perspective, parts one though four were written in a particular format - a “name five famous (Asian, LGBTQ, El Salvadoran, Muslim) Americans” pencil and paper test, like the one you took above, followed by Pew Center research and peppered with individual insights from folks whose opinions I value.
Then I heard from “Bernie,” a brilliant friend who has travelled all over the world, lived in Boston for years and now resides in my hometown, Staunton, Virginia, where can be found dispensing historical facts, insights and strong opinions to those who visit him in the little coffee shop across the street from the Shakespearean Theater.
“Bernie” is best known to challenge conventional wisdom, to throw a curve ball at you, to offer a different perspective. With “Bernie,” there’s no in between – you either love him dearly or can’t stand him because of his ironclad, unyielding opinions on just about anything.
At first, I was taken aback a bit wondering if “Bernie” had, as we used to say, “busted my chops,” by purposefully ignored my request for his insight on Jewish culture, religion and anything else he had to broaden our knowledge of Jewish Americans. Well, “Bernie” being “Bernie,” he did what “Bernie” is known to do, offer a different perspective. Here’s what he sent me:
A Jewish family, Karnofsky, who immigrated from Lithuania to the United States, took pity on the 7-year-old boy and brought him to their home. There he stayed and spent the night in this Jewish family home, where for the first time in his life he was treated with kindness and tenderness. When he went to bed, Mrs. Karnovski sang him Russian lullabies, which he sang with her. Later he learned to sing and play several Russian and Jewish songs.
Over time, this boy became the adopted son of this family. Mr. Karnofsky gave him money to buy his first musical instrument, as was the custom in Jewish families. Later, when he became a professional musician and composer, he used these Jewish melodies in compositions such as St. James's Hospital and Go Down Moses.
The little boy grew up and wrote a book about this Jewish family, who adopted him in 1907. And proudly spoke Yiddish fluently. In memory of this family and until the end of his life, he wore the Star of David and said that in this family he learned "to live a real life and determination."
This little boy's name was Louis Armstrong.
Louis “Satchmo” Armstrong was a masterful trumpet player and entertainer. He rose above the hardship and challenges of poverty from a young age to become one of the most influential musicians of his genre. He played a key role in the development of one of the early 20th century's most important new styles of music: jazz.
Now on reflection, my buddy “Bernie” didn’t help much by ignoring my request for information to help better know our Jewish neighbor and sending me instead this tidbit on Louis Armstrong.
On second thought, perhaps he did.
PS: For those who remain interested in learning more about Jewish Americans, I point you to the Pew Research Center as a good place as any to begin. It contains a wealth of information.
Now, let’s continue our journey!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.