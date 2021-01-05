I’m into hats. Big time. Although never my intention, hats became my brand years ago. I got “Hey, hat guy” shout outs during trips to Europe and India, in airports across the United States, and even in a mall in Arizona. I was laughingly dubbed “The Habitual Hatter.”
Walmart, Target, thrift shops and Cracker Barrel are my usual stops for additions to my hat collection. And dig this: gas stations have also yielded some nice ones for my collection. However, my love of hats led to an unfortunate incident at a gas station a few years ago.
You see, while returning to Georgia from Virginia then, we stopped at a crowded gas station. We needed gasoline and a restroom break, the latter thanks in large part to Mr. Caffeine, our ever-present front seat traveling companion.
So, having completed my bathroom break and in route back to the car, a hat on a rack caught my attention. I tried it on, liked it, and whirled around looking for a mirror to see how it looked on me. But there were none. But what did catch my attention however was a store employee on the other side of the rack, clipboard in hand while seeming to keep a wary eye on me. When I made eye contact with her as I was about to ask her a question, she quickly looked away.
“Excuse me, is it okay for me to step into the men’s room to try on this hat in front of the mirror?” I asked.
Silence.
After a few more seconds of silence, and thinking that maybe she didn’t hear me, I repeated the request; “Excuse me, may I try on this hat in the men’s room?”
She looked up, seemingly annoyed, and uttered rather loudly, “Well, I guess so but make sure you pay for it before leaving,” returning her eyes to her clipboard.
Huh? I couldn’t believe what she just said, and neither could other shoppers who looked in discomfort in my direction and at each other.
I mean, I’m generally clean cut, casually dressed, without baggy pants hanging off my behind and, if anything, resemble Denzel Washington, not some common thief. Now there was absolutely no way was I going to allow her to get away with that comment. No way.
“Of course, I would pay for its lady,” barely able to contain my anger. “What makes you think I wouldn’t pay for it?” Now mind you readers, I’m talking about a $19 hat here.
Sensing my rage, she backpedaled, trying to clean it up muttering something about how “some people do skip out without paying.”
I resisted the urge to ask her to define what she meant by “some people” which would her further on the defensive. Instead, I put the hat back on the rack and got the heck out of there. The place was in total silence as I stormed out.
Now did I overreact? What would you have done had you experienced what I experienced that day? Could her actual experiences, lack of malicious intent, racial bias (or any one of the three) best explain her comment? What advice would you offer the bystanders who witnessed and were clearly taken aback by the incident?
As I bring this to a close, there’s no doubt that some will nod their heads as they recall being similarly treated at some point in their lives as they relate to being followed while shopping, being pulled over for no apparent reason by the police and other indignities for reasons they suspect, rightly or wrongly, because of the color of their skin.
Others may say that this situation had nothing to do with race, that I’m playing the “race card,” a conversation stopping accusation that denies both mine and the experiences and realities of others.
So in that gas station stop along that interstate, I transformed from Habitual Hatter to Mad Hatter in a matter of seconds. What otherwise had been a pleasant trip down the highway through a breathtakingly beautiful countryside got interrupted by pangs of anger that stuck with me all the way to Georgia.
But despite the indignities, I refuse this day to remain a “Mad Hatter” since that will not serve me or anyone else well. You don’t let those indignities define you and ready yourself for the inevitable next painful reminder of what it is sometimes like being Black in good ole USA!
In the end, there’s little disagreement that taken together, COVID-19, a rancorous national election and economic uncertainty have taken an enormous toll on our nation. Added to that are killings of George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks, Breonna Taylor and others that forced a reckoning on long-standing issues of race and systemic racism.
So maybe, just maybe, on matters of race, things will get better in year 2021. But forgive me and my cynicism if actual experiences in the days ahead will prove me wrong if I begin this year with these four words:
“Don’t hold your breath!”
